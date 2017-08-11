Califórnia sedia mundial de surfe - de cachorros

Transcript

Around the globe, caesarean section rates have increased dramatically. In Turkey, more than half of babies are born by C-section – one of the highest rates in the world. That's despite introducing a law five years ago, making elective caesarean sections a punishable offense. The rising age of first-time mothers and multiple births resulting from IVF treatment are often blamed for forsaking the natural birth route. But with increasing awareness about its benefits for healthy mothers, most Turkish women these days hope to give birth naturally.

This is opera for beginners. A shorter show, a more succinct storyline and a chance for the audience to move around. All required when you're not yet two. Welcome to BambinO, the latest show from Scottish Opera aimed fairly and squarely at babies. So far the show has been a big hit at festivals and on tour, not to mention with audiences big and small.

Dogs that'll do anything to please their owners have been proving it in style at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California. They've been jumping onto surfboards and attempting, much like humans do, not to fall off. These pups were competing to be top dog at the competition, which drew a crowd of humans, dogs and even humpback whales.

Transcrição para o português

Ao redor do globo, as taxas de cesarianas têm aumentado dramaticamente. Na Turquia, mais do que a metade dos bebês nascem por cesárea – uma das taxas mais altas do mundo. Isso apesar da introdução de uma lei há cinco anos criminalizando a cesariana voluntária. O aumento da idade média de mulheres a engravidar pela 1ª vez e os nascimentos múltiplos resultantes de tratamentos de inseminação artificial são muitas vezes responsabilizados pelas desistências de seguir a rota do parto natural. Mas com a crescente conscientização sobre os benefícios para mães saudáveis, a maioria das mulheres turcas hoje em dia espera dar à luz naturalmente.

Isso é uma ópera para principiantes. Um espetáculo mais curto, uma trama mais sucinta e a chance para o público se mover pelo lugar. São demandas de quem ainda não tem dois anos. Bem-vindo a BambinO, a última atração da Scottish Opera totalmente voltada para bebês. Até agora, o show tem sido um grande sucesso junto a festivais e em turnês, sem mencionar o público pequeno e grande.

Cães que fazem de tudo para agradar seus donos o fizeram com estilo no Campeonato Mundial de Surf para Cachorros na Califórnia. Eles andaram pulando sobre pranchas de surfe e tentando, assim como os humanos, não cair. Esses filhotes competiram para ser o 'cachorrão' da competição, que atraiu uma multidão de humanos, cães e até baleias.

Words and phrases and definitions

elective voluntary

forsaking stop using; giving up

fairly and squarely completely; totally

top dog (here) the winner; the best

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2vEoxCB

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

elective / forsaking / fairly and squarely / top dog

1. When Pele was on the football field, he was ________ and no one could beat him.

2. The blame for the school's broken window lies ________ with the children.

3. A hospital spokeswoman said the shortage of beds could lead to the cancellation of some ________ surgery, and that patients would be notified if their operation were cancelled.

4. Tony needed a career change and decided to ________ teaching for a job in journalism.

Answers

1. When Pele was on the football field, he was top dog and no one could beat him.

2. The blame for the school's broken window lies fairly and squarely with the children.

3. A hospital spokeswoman said the shortage of beds could lead to the cancellation of some elective surgery, and that patients would be notified if their operation were cancelled.

4. Tony needed a career change and decided to forsake teaching for a job in journalism.