'Corruptour': ônibus faz passeio por 'rota dos escândalos' no México

Transcript

Corruptour is a bus that goes around Mexico City highlighting the sites that have to do with the country's and also the city's corruption scandals. Experts say corruption costs five per cent of the country's GDP. Mexicans are angry after a series of high-profile scandals. And corruption doesn't just cost money, the impunity it creates costs lives. The tour volunteers want people to know that ending corruption starts at home.

Setting off into uncharted Arctic waters – a pair of yachts attempting a first, sailing all the way to the North Pole. A crew of ten and dog Fukimi have just departed from Alaska. Led by British explorer Pen Hadow, they have a 3,500 mile voyage ahead. It's the rapidly warming conditions in the Artctic that have made this expedition even possible. A large scale analysis from the US Polar Science Center estimates that from the late 1970s, half of the volume of sea ice has been lost.

Shopping for a baby isn't what it used to be. There's an explosion of choice. In America women are waiting longer to have children - by then they often have more disposable income. This year the global market for baby care products is expected to reach 66.8 billion dollars. Take every parent's desire to get the best for their kids… fuel it with the classic consumer desire to keep up with the Joneses, and big profits for the baby gear companies seem to be child's play.

Transcrição para o português

Corruptour é um ônibus que circula pela Cidade do México destacando os lugares relacionados a escândalos de corrupção do país e também da cidade. Especialistas dizem que a corrupção custa ao país 5% de seu PIB. Mexicanos estão revoltados após uma série de escândalos notórios. E a corrupção não custa apenas dinheiro, a impunidade que ela cria custa vidas. Os voluntários da tour querem que as pessoas saibam que a luta para acabar com a corrupção começa em casa.

Partindo rumo a águas desconhecidas no Ártico – um par de barcos tenta um feito inédito, velejar até o Polo Norte. Uma equipe de dez pessoas e o cão Fukimi acaba de partir do Alasca. Liderados pelo explorador britânico Pen Hadow, eles têm pela frente uma viagem de 3,5 mil milhas. São as condições de acelerado aquecimento do Ártico que permitiram que essa expedição fosse possível. Uma análise de larga escala do Centro Científico Polar dos EUA estima que desde o fim dos anos 1970, metade do volume de gelo do mar foi perdido.

Fazer compras para um bebê já não é a mesma coisa. Há uma explosão de ofertas. Nos EUA, mulheres estão esperando mais tempo para ter filhos – e quando chega a hora elas tem uma renda melhor à disposição. Neste ano, o mercado global de produtos para o bebê é esperado para alcançar US$ 66,8 bilhões. Pegue a vontade de cada casal de conseguir o melhor para os seus filhos...junte a isso o desejo de impressionar os vizinhos que lucros polpudos para as empresas de acessórios para bebê serão brincadeira de criança.

Words and phrases and definitions

impunity freedom from any risk of being punished for doing something wrong or bad

uncharted completely new; not seen on any map

keep up with the Joneses do and buy things in order to appear as successful, rich or important as friends and neighbours

child's play easy to do

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2x47KpH

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

impunity / uncharted / keep up with the Joneses / child's play

1. The band's new album takes them into ________ territory; it has a very different sound. 2. Once you've learnt English, learning another language will be ________.

3. Dave and Mary are obviously trying to ________; they've bought a new house with a swimming pool, just like their friends have.

4. The police are struggling to stop the criminal gangs who are terrorising the city with apparent ________.

Answers

1. The band's new album takes them into uncharted territory; it has a very different sound.

2. Once you've learnt English, learning another language will be child's play.

3. Dave and Mary are obviously trying to keep up with the Joneses; they've bought a new house with a swimming pool, just like their friends have.

4. The police are struggling to stop the criminal gangs who are terrorising the city with apparent impunity.