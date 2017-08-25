Com fim de restrições, caça de ursos é retomada no Alasca

Transcript

Alaska's wildlife refuges are immense. Each year, tens of thousands of people hunt here, but what rules should they follow? President Trump has lifted restrictions put in place by Barack Obama. Once again, all hunters can use bait and kill mother bears and their cubs. Animal rights campaigners are outraged, but many believe hunters are the best people to manage big game.

Hadie paid a 100 US dollars for this barred eagle-owl - the closest Indonesian owl that when young, looks like Harry Potter's snowy-white Hedwig. In the past people stayed away from them, believing them close to the spirit world. But now there's a growing number of people - inspired by fiction - to take wild owls as pets. There's only one type of owl that's on the protected species list in Indonesia. Activists want that changed to lift the Harry Potter curse.

New toe wrestling champions have been crowned after an unusual competition was held in Derbyshire in the UK. Participants at The World Toe Wrestling Championships, which is like arm wrestling but with feet, competed in best-of-three knockout rounds until a winner was found. Everyone had their feet checked by a podiatrist before they competed.

Transcrição para o português

Os refúgios de vida selvagem do Alasca são imensos. A cada ano, dezenas de milhares de pessoas caçam aqui, mas quais regras eles deveriam seguir? O presidente Trump derrubou restrições impostas por Barack Obama. De novo, todos os caçadores podem usar armadilhas e matar ursas e seus filhotes. Ativistas de direitos de animais estão revoltados, mas muitos acreditam que os caçadores são as melhores pessoas para lidar com caça de grande porte.

Hadie pagou US$ 100 por essa coruja-bufo-real – a coruja indonésia que, quando jovem, mais se parece com a coruja-das-neves Hedwig de Harry Potter. No passado, as pessoas ficavam distante delas, pois achavam que eram próximas ao mundo dos espíritos. Mas agora, há um número crescente de pessoas – inspiradas pela ficção – que pegam corujas como pets. Só há um tipo de coruja na lista de espécies protegidas na Indonésia. Ativistas querem mudar isso, para acabar com a ‘maldição’ de Harry Potter.

Os novos campeões de luta de dedão foram coroados após uma competição incomum em Derbyshire, no Reino Unido. Participantes do Campeonato Mundial de luta de dedão, que é como braço de ferro, só que com os pés, competiram em rodadas de ‘melhor de três’ até chegar a um campeão. Todos tiveram os pés examinados por um podólogo antes de competir.

Words and phrases and definitions

outraged

very angry and shocked

inspired by fiction

influenced by stories not based on real people and facts

crowned

given the title for winning a competition

podiatrist

person who treats problems and diseases of people's feet

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2xsMz0S

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

outraged / inspired by fiction / crowned / podiatrist

1. My football team have been ________ champions after an exciting win in the last game of the season.

2. The artist says his new 'time machine' creation was ________, after reading an old novel.

3. Local residents are ________ about the decision to build a motorway near their village.

4. My ________ told me to change my socks to stop me getting athlete's foot again.

Answers

1. My football team have been crowned champions after an exciting win in the last game of the season.

2. The artist says his new 'time machine' creation was inspired by fiction, after reading an old novel.

3. Local residents are outraged about the decision to build a motorway near their village.

4. My podiatrist told me to change my socks to stop me getting athlete's foot again.