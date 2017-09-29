Cientistas grudam chips em abelhas para monitoramento online

Nesta nova série, os jornalistas da BBC te ajudam a aprender e praticar inglês com uma das principais notícias da semana. Assista ao vídeo e acompanhe o vocabulário.

A notícia…

'Online' bees

Aprenda vocabulário ligado a...

Technology

As palavras que você precisa saber...

get connected – (verb) become able to communicate through a computer network

chip – (here as a noun) small computer part used for locating things

tracked – (verb) followed

tagging – (verb) attaching a small piece of electronic equipment to something

smarter – (adjective) better connected, using computer systems

Responda isso…

True or false?

Collecting data about bees will help experts understand how healthy they are.

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2k2iOSC

Transcrição

Behind a fire station in Stockport (UK), some bees are about to get connected. An Australian scientist, leading a global bee monitoring project, is fitting them with a chip that will allow them to be tracked. Now the bees will be counted in and out of the hive.

Peter Carter, bee project manager

"So now we understand more about their behaviour – when they leave the hive, how long they stay away and when they return, who they are travelling with. We are identifying individual insects here which we have not been able to do in the past."

The tech company Cisco has recruited beekeepers across Greater Manchester to take part in the programme. One hope is that the data will give greater understanding of what keeps bees healthy.

Alan Towse, bee keeper

“It's very, very difficult to look inside the hive and know what's happening with an individual bee, so by tagging an individual bee you get to know how long it lives.”

Over the coming months thousands of them will be at work, not just making honey but providing data which could make Manchester a healthier and smarter city.

Você entendeu?

A resposta:

True. It is hoped that the data will give greater understanding of what keeps bees healthy.

Você sabia que?

A bee could be as smart as your modern satellite navigation system! It can find the perfect flower to tap for nectar and pollen and pass on the exact location to its colleagues. It uses the angle of the sun, counting landmarks and electrical fields.