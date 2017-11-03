Estudo sobre relógio biológico sugere que cirurgias realizadas de manhã têm mais riscos

Nesta nova série, os jornalistas da BBC te ajudam a aprender e praticar inglês com uma das principais notícias da semana. Assista ao vídeo e acompanhe o vocabulário.

Heart surgery and your body clock

Health

biological clock – a system in the body that controls when certain regular activities happen

open-heart surgery – a medical operation in which the body is cut open and the heart is repaired

complications – issues that make a medical problem harder or more difficult to treat

high-risk patients – people receiving medical care who are at more risk of dying

medicine – (here) the practice of treating or preventing illnesses

According to this study, at what time of day is there less risk to your health if you are going to have medical surgery?

There’s a biological clock keeping time inside all of us. It's the reason we want to sleep at night, but it also drives huge changes in the way our body works including in our heart muscle.

This is lifesaving open-heart surgery. The operation puts the heart under huge stress and the study in Lille in France suggests the body clock also influences our recovery.

The study on five hundred patients showed the risk of complications, including heart attacks, halved from 18 percent in morning operations to just nine percent in the afternoon.

The researchers said patients should not be frightened away from vital surgery. They want to do more studies, but think high-risk patients might benefit from being moved to the afternoon.

This study shows the potential of doing medicine in time with the body clock and the researchers are now investigating other types of surgery.

According to this study, at what time of day is there less risk to your health if you are going to have medical surgery?

The answer is in the afternoon. The study found the risk of complications, including heart attacks, halved from 18 percent in morning operations to just nine percent in the afternoon.

The first heart transplant was carried out 50 years ago in 1967, by surgeon Christiaan Barnard, in Cape Town, South Africa. The patient lived for 18 days