Amsterdã combate obesidade infantil com ginástica grátis para crianças

Amsterdam tackles child obesity

Health and fitness

put through their paces – evaluated and tested; here on athletic ability

dieticians – people who study and give advice about food and eating

getting fit – becoming healthy

leaner – thinner and healthier

burning calories – consuming or using the energy that comes from food

Transcript

Meet Tyrell. A typical nine-year-old, but struggling with weight - caught up in the global childhood obesity crisis. With one in five of its children overweight, Amsterdam is determined to help kids like Tyrell.

Janice Van Der Wees, Tyrell’s mother He won’t feel fit - and your condition has to be OK. So I’ve tried to make him aware already: just think about your health.

The Amsterdam initiative means every child is put through their paces. Weighed, but also tested for strength, endurance and balance to see who needs help.

For Tyrell, that means regular home visits from dieticians advising on healthy eating, and then there's the gym. Free sessions twice a week with other children on the programme. They're having fun, getting fit and crucially, losing pounds.

The Amsterdam mission is to educate kids and their parents to the benefits of exercise, the dangers of unhealthy food.

The children of Amsterdam are on the move, on the ice, burning calories. It’s free entry here and in other city sports facilities. Exercise, helping to force obesity rates down.

In Amsterdam it’s all about the children – lessons here perhaps for other cities hoping to build a better, leaner future.

How does Amsterdam intend to force obesity rates down?

They provide free entry to city sports facilities to use exercise to force obesity rates down.

Did you know? According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest person ever recorded weighed 560kg or 1,235lb in 2006. The Mexican man, named Manuel Uribe, died aged 48 in 2014, weighing 394kg after losing weight.