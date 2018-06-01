Cientistas dizem que golfinhos em cativeiro são felizes - graças ao contato com humanos

Aprenda e pratiquer inglês com uma das notícias da semana. Assista ao vídeo e acompanhe o vocabulário.

The story…

Scientists study dolphin 'happiness'

Learn language related to…

Animal welfare

Need-to-know language

dolphinariums – aquariums in which dolphins are kept and trained for shows

in captivity – in confinement

human-animal bonds – close relationships between people and animals

in the wild – in their natural environment

Answer this…

What's the flaw of the study, according to Professor Shultz?

Watch the video online

http://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/lingohack/ep-180530

Transcript

Bottlenose dolphins are the marine world's most charismatic mammals, which is why so many of them are kept in dolphinariums like this one near Paris.

There are an estimated five thousand bottlenose dolphins in captivity around the world - and it's only recently that scientists have begun to ask and investigate how these animals feel in this kind of an environment. This was an experiment designed to assess anticipation and enthusiasm.

Dr Isabella Clegg, Dolphin welfare scientist

So we found a really interesting result was that all dolphins waited around most for the event where the trainer would come and play with them. And we've seen it in other zoo animals, other farm animals that better human-animal bonds equals better welfare.

The aim is to use these findings to improve the lives of captive dolphins around the world, but for critics of this industry, a concrete pool can never be an acceptable home for these marine creatures.

Professor Susanne Shultz, University of Manchester

This study is very much telling us how we can manage animals in the best possible way if they are captive. I don't think the study can tell us whether these animals are happier in captivity, or nearly as happy as they would be in the wild.

The much larger question remains of whether these animals are here to educate people about life in the oceans or simply for our entertainment.

Did you get it?

Professor Shultz says that the study doesn't tell us whether dolphins are happier in captivity or nearly as happy as they would be in the wild.

Did you know?

Dolphins have their own individual whistle. When greeting, they first produce their signature whistle to identify themselves and have been shown to remember a member of their original group’s own whistle years after last hearing it.