Publicações francesas terão 'alerta Photoshop' em imagens retocadas

This is me, 5 seconds apart. Don't get caught up in what other people look like. Photos you see on instagram and other social platforms are not a real representation of what people look like. Lighting, posture, a different angle and every other trick in the book are used. If it inspires then it can be a good thing. If it creates an unrealistic comparison or body of desire that effects your feeling of self then it is unhealthy. Be aware of others but not fixated. Spend that time and energy progressing every day and work on being the healthy, happy, best version of YOU! Head to the Facebook page for the full video.

