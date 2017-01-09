Ronaldo wins Fifa best player awardFootball
FA Cup fourth-round draw
Watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw plus follow BBC Radio 5 live, local radio, in-play clips and text commentary as Cambridge United host Leeds.
Morecambe manager Jim Bentley is touched by the fans' generosity after they club together to pay his £1,000 fine.
Michael Owen weighs in on the big issue, plus FA Cup upsets and fan power at its finest - these tweets sum up the weekend's matches in all their glory.
The story of a couple on a secret mission to recruit footballers at the height of Algeria's fight for independence.
A list of every player who has joined or left a Premier League club during the 2017 January transfer window.
Dan Roan looks at the key events and topics that will dominate sport in 2017, and asks if it will be as intriguing and controversial as ever.
Wisden India editor Suresh Menon on what made MS Dhoni, who has stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, one of the calmest cricketers in history.
Find out which players from the Premier League will be featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on 14 January.
The recent spike in Premiership sackings shows a "worrying trend", according to the Rugby Coaches Association.
With the new season approaching, many of the world's top golfers are assessing kit deals following Nike's withdrawal from making clubs.