Changes cheat fans of FA Cup run - ShearerFootball
Farah 'relieved' after US travel change
Britain's Sir Mo Farah is "relieved" he can return to his US home after being told President Donald Trump's travel ban does not apply to him.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "responsible" and "sorry" for his side's 2-1 defeat at home against Championship side Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round.
Pick your five best all-time January transfer window signings with our BBC Sport selector and then share your picks with your friends.
Carl Frampton has the quality to recover from defeat but may not be able to bring Leo Santa Cruz to Belfast, writes Mike Costello.
Out of two cup competitions in a week and with one win in eight during January, why are Liverpool struggling so badly?
Pick your greatest female tennis player by ranking the seven women who have won the most Open-era major titles.
How the Big Bash League is expanding after another year of huge crowds and soaring TV ratings.
Driving up transfer fees and a pantomime villain are among five stories you may have missed from Saturday's EFL action.
A list of every player who has joined or left a Premier League club during the 2017 January transfer window.