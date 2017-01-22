Rooney 'a true great' says CharltonFootball
Rooney 'a true great' says Charlton as his Man Utd record is beaten
Sir Bobby Charlton says Wayne Rooney is "a true great" after the striker broke his Manchester United all-time goalscoring record.
Sir Bobby Charlton says Wayne Rooney is "a true great" after the striker broke his Manchester United all-time goalscoring record.
Football
Tennis
Australian Open, 16-29 January
Cricket
Snooker
The Masters, 15-22 January
Golf
Horse racing
Your essential sports diary
Wayne Rooney says it is a "great feeling" to break Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record at Manchester United after scoring his 250th goal for the club against Stoke.
Those closely affected by the Chapecoense tragedy speak to the BBC on the eve of the club's first match since the fatal plane crash.
What happened when Donald Trump bought an American football team, and does it tell us anything about what sort of president he may be?
Meet the new British tennis star who bought his own shirts and was turned down for a picture by ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
What hospitality did Plymouth provide to Klopp? Who ended Real Madrid's unbeaten run? Test yourself with BBC Sport and A Question of Sport's weekly quiz.
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on actor James McAvoy in this weekend's Premier League fixtures.
Steve Cram explains how some of Britain's best athletes are preparing for the 2017 season with altitude training in South Africa.
Key players, team profiles and analysis in our guide to every group at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
A list of every player who has joined or left a Premier League club during the 2017 January transfer window.