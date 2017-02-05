Dominant Man Utd leave Leicester one point above drop zoneFootball
Late winner gives Cameroon Afcon title
Cameroon come from behind to seal a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title in a thrilling, edgy final in Libreville.
Six Nations: 4 Feb - 18 March
Davis Cup first round, 3-5 February
Your essential sports diary
Pep Guardiola praises new Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus who grabbed the late winner against Swansea.
Scotland were courageous and clinical and had to be to topple a powerful Ireland side, writes Tom English.
England captain Heather Knight reflects on the Women's Big Bash League, Taylor Swift songs, an "orphans' Christmas" and yoga with a centenarian.
Who will be the game-changers? What new rule will have the biggest impact? And who will win? Our pundits have their say.
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on BBC NFL analyst Osi Umenyiora in this week's Premier League fixtures.
Stumped podcast: India's plans for the world's biggest cricket ground, plus interviews with Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Law.
Prominent US sports stars have spoken out against new US travel restrictions - will Fifa and the IOC take a similarly dim view of President Trump's order?
What is it like when a post-match interview goes wrong? BBC reporters reveal their most awkward manager encounters.
How Judy Murray is coaching the coaches to boost women's tennis in Britain.