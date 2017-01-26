Wenger to accept FA misconduct chargeFootball
Live online radio commentary and text updates as Roger Federer seeks to see off Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open semi-finals.
Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were denied an "obvious" penalty when Shane Long appeared to handle the ball in the EFL Cup semi-final defeat by Southampton.
In Las Vegas, the city where the American Dream looms large, Welsh boxer Lee Selby hopes to make it big.
Bye, bye, Bernie. F1's revolutionary, roguish leader has finally vacated the throne he created - so how will he be remembered?
Bowler Aled Carey produces the perfect over as he claims six wickets in six deliveries while playing in Australia.
BBC Sport looks at the state of British rugby league after the fall and resurrection of ex-Super League giants Bradford.
Golf needs to reach out to new audiences - and a second cut after 54 holes is one way of speeding up the game, argues Iain Carter.
After early Australian Open exits for the world's top two players, Russell Fuller assesses whether more should be read into the upsets.
Leicester's latest away defeat came because they got their tactics wrong, says Match of the Day 2 pundit Danny Murphy
A list of every player who has joined or left a Premier League club during the 2017 January transfer window.