Liverpool beat Man City thanks to Wijnaldum goalFootball
Liverpool go clear in second with win over Man City
Georginio Wijnaldum's header ensures Liverpool beat Manchester City and move clear in the pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Georginio Wijnaldum's header ensures Liverpool beat Manchester City and move clear in the pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Football
Cricket
Rugby union
Horse racing
Your essential sports diary
A delighted Chelsea boss Antonio Conte turns his attentions to the evening's New Year celebrations after his side record a 13th consecutive win by beating Stoke City 4-2.
Improving Rangers emerge with some crumbs of comfort as Celtic march on after another Old Firm victory, says Tom English
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on El-P and Killer Mike, aka hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, in the Premier League fixtures on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
What does each Premier League club need to do in the transfer window? BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes a look.
BBC Sport readers have voted for their greatest one-time F1 champion - and one man emerged as the clear winner.
Jamie Vardy up front? Dele Alli in midfield? David de Gea in goal? If you could pick the best XI from 2016, who would make your team?
Teacups, tear-ups and trebles - how Sir Alex Ferguson turned around Manchester United's fortunes in his 26 years at Old Trafford.
From Wiggomania to knighthood, Tour de France win to Olympic golds - Sir Bradley Wiggins calls it a day.
Many people love a feel-good compilation at this time of year - so we invite you to relive the best of Get Inspired 2016. Enjoy!