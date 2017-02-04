'Players must learn to win' - Mourinho on Man Utd mentality & summer transfersFootball
Davis Cup - Canada v Great Britain
Live text coverage as Great Britain take on Canada in the first round of the Davis Cup in Ottawa.
Dan Walker is joined by former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott for this week's Football Focus for BBC World News.
Who will be the game-changers? What new rule will have the biggest impact? And who will win? Our pundits have their say.
BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson takes on BBC NFL analyst Osi Umenyiora in this week's Premier League fixtures.
Arsenal lack the consistency to challenge for the title even if they beat Chelsea on Saturday, says Match of the Day pundit Chris Sutton.
BBC NFL pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell offer tips on staying awake and pick out the best players before Sunday's Super Bowl.
Scotland fly-half Finn Russell discusses toppling Ireland in their opening Six Nations match, pre-match sweets and reveals which team-mate imposes a 9pm curfew.
Mix the feel-good factor of Bake Off with a best-ever season and Fergal O'Brien has found a recipe for success, writes Cornelius Lysaght.
England seem well set for the Six Nations, so what are the six questions facing coach Eddie Jones? Tom Fordyce reports.
Prominent US sports stars have spoken out against new US travel restrictions - will Fifa and the IOC take a similarly dim view of President Trump's order?