Get news notifications for your favourite sports

In the BBC Sport app you can now set notifications for football, cricket, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and formula 1 news - ensuring you never miss any of the biggest stories from your favourite sports.

These notifications complement Top Stories, which already send out breaking sport news and reaction to subscribers.

The notifications are easy to add - head to the My Notifications section of the menu and then choose the topics you are interested in.

As an example, you might be a fan of Manchester City, the English football team, Lancashire cricket and Salford Rugby League, while also enjoying tennis.

In the app, you could set score notifications for Man City, England football, Salford and Lancashire, while also setting news notifications for football, cricket and tennis.

Whether it's a try for Salford, the start of a key Andy Murray match, a major football signing or the latest England cricket squad announcement, the news that matters to you would arrive on your homescreen.

Download the BBC Sport app on Android, iOS (Apple) or Kindle.

What are notifications?

Notifications are notifications which pop up on to your phone's homescreen with key information. For example, if you set notifications for a football or rugby team, you can receive a notification every time a goal or point is scored in one of their matches, as well as notifications with the line-ups, half-time and full-time score.

Similarly, cricket fans might like to add England cricket notifications - these will let you know every time a wicket falls (with the batsman's score and team score), as well as notifications for end of innings scores and results.

The level of detail can be set for each type of notification, for example you might not want to know every time a wicket falls, you might just want the result. Similarly you might want Formula 1 notifications for qualifying but not the race itself if you're planning to watch the highlights later.

How do I add them?

To add the notifications follow these steps.

Visit the MyNotifications section of the app from within the menu Select the notifications from a sport you want - cricket, football, Formula 1, rugby league or rugby union - or sport news For sport news, simply tick the box! To set notifications for the Formula 1 season, simply set the sessions you want to receive updates for. For all other sports, select the teams you want to follow - there's a full list below. You can add notifications for as many teams and sessions as you want. Wait for the notifications to arrive - hopefully they're good news!

You can of course easily turn notifications off - if, for example, you do not want to know the results of a match you're planning to watch highlights of on Match of the Day.