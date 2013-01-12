Transfers - June 2012

The January transfer window closed for new permanent signings on 31 January.

The transfer window officially reopens on 1 July, although once a club has completed their competitive fixtures for 2011-12, they are able to sign players.

As many players' contracts expire on 30 June, some deals announced between now and 1 July will not officially go through until then.

* indicates deal will go through on 1 July

** indicates deal will go through on 13 July

30 JUNE

Kyle Lafferty [Rangers - Sion] Free

Steven Whittaker [Rangers - Norwich] Free

29 JUNE

Keith Andrews [West Brom - Bolton] Free

Michael Coulson [Grimsby - York] Free

Warren Cummings [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]

[Birmingham City - West Brom] Undisclosed

Danny Guthrie [Newcastle United - Reading] Free

John McReady [Darlington - York] Free

James Meredith [York - Bradford] Free

Oliver Norwood [Manchester United - Huddersfield] Free

28 JUNE

Mathieu Baudry [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Free

Jordan Brown [West Ham - Barnet] Free

Tom Cruise [Arsenal - Torquay] Free

James Hayter [Doncaster - Yeovil] Free

Jamie McAllister [Bristol City - Yeovil] Free

[Hamburg - Fulham] Free

Michael Poke [Brighton - Torquay] Free

Michael Symes [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Free

[Blackburn - Guangzhou R&F] Undisclosed

27 JUNE

Robbie Blake [Bolton - Doncaster] Free

David Cotterill [Unattached - Doncaster] Free

Ishmel Demontagnac [Notts County - Northampton] Free*

[Nancy - QPR] Undisclosed

Paul Dixon [Dundee United - Huddersfield] Free*

[Torquay - Crewe] Undisclosed

[Unattached - Accrington]

Damien McCrory [Dagenham & Redbridge - Burton] Free

26 JUNE

Troy Archibald-Henville [Exeter - Swindon] Undisclosed*

Craig Easton [Unattached - Torquay United]

Olivier Giroud [Montpellier - Arsenal] Undisclosed

Michael Jacobs [Northampton - Derby County] Undisclosed*

Oli Johnson [Oxford United - York City] Free

Dean Leacock [Leyton Orient - Notts County] Free

Bruno Saltor [Valencia - Brighton] Free

James Wallace [Everton - Tranmere] Undisclosed

25 JUNE

Guy Branston [Bradford - Aldershot] Free

Danny Murphy [Fulham - Blackburn] Free

23 JUNE

Sean Scannell [Crystal Palace - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

22 JUNE

Gary Jones [Rochdale - Bradford City] Free *

[Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United] Undisclosed *

[Birmingham - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Frank Nouble [West Ham - Wolves] Free

Jamie Tank [Walsall - Wolves] Undisclosed

21 JUNE

[Unattached - Carlisle]

Anthony Gardner [Crystal Palace - Sheffield Wednesday ] Free *

Robert Green [West Ham - QPR] Free *

Kevan Hurst [Walsall - Southend] Free

[Hartlepool - Notts County] Free

[Derby County - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Jay McEveley [Barnsley - Swindon] Free

Mido [Zamalek - Barnsley] Free

Tommy Miller [Huddersfield - Swindon] Free

Alan Navarro [Brighton - Swindon] Free

20 JUNE

[Wigan - West Ham] Free

Ryan Doble [Southampton - Shrewsbury] Free

[Chelsea - Shanghai Shenhua] Free

Paul Green [Derby - Leeds] Free *

[Swindon - Scunthorpe] Free

Tomasz Kuszczak [Manchester United - Brighton] Free

Laurence Wilson [Morecambe - Rotherham] Free

19 JUNE

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro [Rochdale - Tranmere] Free

Adam Drury [Norwich - Leeds] Free

Jacob Mellis [Chelsea - Barnsley] Free

George Miller [Preston - Accrington] Free

Bjorn Sigurdarson [Lillestrom - Wolves] Undisclosed **

18 JUNE

Lionel Ainsworth [Shrewsbury Town - Rotherham United] Undisclosed

Sol Bamba [Leicester - Trabzonspor] Undisclosed

James Collins [Shrewsbury - Swindon] Free

Rhys Evans [Staines Town - Exeter City] Free

Steven Gillespie [Colchester - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

[Fulham- QPR] Free

[Tottenham - QPR] Free

Bobby Olejnik [Torquay - Peterborough United] Undisclosed

Gary Roberts [Huddersfield - Swindon] Free

[Newcastle - Oldham] Free

Andy Williams [Yeovil - Swindon] Free

15 JUNE

Bartosz Bialkowski [Southampton - Notts County] Free

Luke O'Neill [Mansfield - Burnley] Undisclosed

14 JUNE

[Rotherham - Aldershot] Free

[West Ham - Barnet] Undisclosed

David Gray [Preston - Stevenage] Free

Olly Lancashire [Walsall - Aldershot] Free]

[Bradford - Doncaster] Free

George Williams [MK Dons - Fulham] Undisclosed

13 JUNE

Terrell Forbes [Leyton Orient - Chesterfield] Free

Anthony Grant [Southend - Stevenage] Free *

[Bolton - West Ham] Free *

[Cardiff - Fleetwood] Free

12 JUNE

[Scunthorpe - Rochdale] Free *

[St Johnstone - Bristol City] Free *

[Crewe - Manchester United] Undisclosed *

Enoch Showunmi [Tranmere - Notts County] Free

11 JUNE

[Bolton - Rochdale] Free *

[Notts County - Carlisle] Free

Sam Foley [Newport County - Yeovil] Free

[Wolves - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Stacy Long [Stevenage - AFC Wimbledon] Free

10 JUNE

Jay Rodriguez [Burnley - Southampton] Undisclosed

9 JUNE

Joe Mattock [West Bromwich Albion - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Kelvin Etuhu [Portsmouth - Barnsley] Free

8 JUNE

Marcus Bean [Brentford - Colchester United] Free

Connor Brown [Sheffield United - Oldham] Free

[Fleetwood - Rochdale] Free

Darren Jones [Aldershot - Shrewsbury] Free *

[Walsall - Crawley] Free

7 JUNE

Kari Arnason [Aberdeen - Rotherham] Free *

Lee Bullock [Bradford City - York City] Free

Danny Harrison [Rotherham United - Tranmere Rovers] Free

Damien Johnson [Plymouth Argyle - Fleetwood Town] Free

Keith Keane [Luton - Preston] Free *

[Tottenham - Dynamo Kiev] Undisclosed

Rory McArdle [Aberdeen - Bradford City] Free *

6 JUNE

Danny Swanson [Dundee United - Peterborough United] Free

5 JUNE

[Oldham - Burton] Free

4 JUNE

[Lille - Chelsea] Undisclosed

3 JUNE

[Liverpool - Fenerbahce] Undisclosed

2 JUNE

[Doncaster - Chesterfield] Free *

[Oldham - Yeovil] Free *

1 JUNE

Ben Burgess [Notts County - Tranmere] Free *

Lewis Grabban [Rotherham - Bournemouth] Undisclosed *

Alex Nicholls [Walsall - Northampton] Free *