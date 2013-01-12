Transfers - June 2012
The January transfer window closed for new permanent signings on 31 January.
The transfer window officially reopens on 1 July, although once a club has completed their competitive fixtures for 2011-12, they are able to sign players.
As many players' contracts expire on 30 June, some deals announced between now and 1 July will not officially go through until then.
* indicates deal will go through on 1 July
** indicates deal will go through on 13 July
30 JUNE
Kyle Lafferty [Rangers - Sion] Free
Steven Whittaker [Rangers - Norwich] Free
29 JUNE
Keith Andrews [West Brom - Bolton] Free
Michael Coulson [Grimsby - York] Free
Warren Cummings [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]
[Birmingham City - West Brom] Undisclosed
Danny Guthrie [Newcastle United - Reading] Free
John McReady [Darlington - York] Free
James Meredith [York - Bradford] Free
Oliver Norwood [Manchester United - Huddersfield] Free
28 JUNE
Mathieu Baudry [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Free
Jordan Brown [West Ham - Barnet] Free
Tom Cruise [Arsenal - Torquay] Free
James Hayter [Doncaster - Yeovil] Free
Jamie McAllister [Bristol City - Yeovil] Free
[Hamburg - Fulham] Free
Michael Poke [Brighton - Torquay] Free
Michael Symes [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Free
[Blackburn - Guangzhou R&F] Undisclosed
27 JUNE
Robbie Blake [Bolton - Doncaster] Free
David Cotterill [Unattached - Doncaster] Free
Ishmel Demontagnac [Notts County - Northampton] Free*
[Nancy - QPR] Undisclosed
Paul Dixon [Dundee United - Huddersfield] Free*
[Torquay - Crewe] Undisclosed
[Unattached - Accrington]
Damien McCrory [Dagenham & Redbridge - Burton] Free
26 JUNE
Troy Archibald-Henville [Exeter - Swindon] Undisclosed*
Craig Easton [Unattached - Torquay United]
Olivier Giroud [Montpellier - Arsenal] Undisclosed
Michael Jacobs [Northampton - Derby County] Undisclosed*
Oli Johnson [Oxford United - York City] Free
Dean Leacock [Leyton Orient - Notts County] Free
Bruno Saltor [Valencia - Brighton] Free
James Wallace [Everton - Tranmere] Undisclosed
25 JUNE
Guy Branston [Bradford - Aldershot] Free
Danny Murphy [Fulham - Blackburn] Free
23 JUNE
Sean Scannell [Crystal Palace - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
22 JUNE
Gary Jones [Rochdale - Bradford City] Free *
[Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United] Undisclosed *
[Birmingham - Cardiff] Undisclosed
Frank Nouble [West Ham - Wolves] Free
Jamie Tank [Walsall - Wolves] Undisclosed
21 JUNE
[Unattached - Carlisle]
Anthony Gardner [Crystal Palace - Sheffield Wednesday ] Free *
Robert Green [West Ham - QPR] Free *
Kevan Hurst [Walsall - Southend] Free
[Hartlepool - Notts County] Free
[Derby County - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Jay McEveley [Barnsley - Swindon] Free
Mido [Zamalek - Barnsley] Free
Tommy Miller [Huddersfield - Swindon] Free
Alan Navarro [Brighton - Swindon] Free
20 JUNE
[Wigan - West Ham] Free
Ryan Doble [Southampton - Shrewsbury] Free
[Chelsea - Shanghai Shenhua] Free
Paul Green [Derby - Leeds] Free *
[Swindon - Scunthorpe] Free
Tomasz Kuszczak [Manchester United - Brighton] Free
Laurence Wilson [Morecambe - Rotherham] Free
19 JUNE
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro [Rochdale - Tranmere] Free
Adam Drury [Norwich - Leeds] Free
Jacob Mellis [Chelsea - Barnsley] Free
George Miller [Preston - Accrington] Free
Bjorn Sigurdarson [Lillestrom - Wolves] Undisclosed **
18 JUNE
Lionel Ainsworth [Shrewsbury Town - Rotherham United] Undisclosed
Sol Bamba [Leicester - Trabzonspor] Undisclosed
James Collins [Shrewsbury - Swindon] Free
Rhys Evans [Staines Town - Exeter City] Free
Steven Gillespie [Colchester - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
[Fulham- QPR] Free
[Tottenham - QPR] Free
Bobby Olejnik [Torquay - Peterborough United] Undisclosed
Gary Roberts [Huddersfield - Swindon] Free
[Newcastle - Oldham] Free
Andy Williams [Yeovil - Swindon] Free
15 JUNE
Bartosz Bialkowski [Southampton - Notts County] Free
Luke O'Neill [Mansfield - Burnley] Undisclosed
14 JUNE
[Rotherham - Aldershot] Free
[West Ham - Barnet] Undisclosed
David Gray [Preston - Stevenage] Free
Olly Lancashire [Walsall - Aldershot] Free]
[Bradford - Doncaster] Free
George Williams [MK Dons - Fulham] Undisclosed
13 JUNE
Terrell Forbes [Leyton Orient - Chesterfield] Free
Anthony Grant [Southend - Stevenage] Free *
[Bolton - West Ham] Free *
[Cardiff - Fleetwood] Free
12 JUNE
[Scunthorpe - Rochdale] Free *
[St Johnstone - Bristol City] Free *
[Crewe - Manchester United] Undisclosed *
Enoch Showunmi [Tranmere - Notts County] Free
11 JUNE
[Bolton - Rochdale] Free *
[Notts County - Carlisle] Free
Sam Foley [Newport County - Yeovil] Free
[Wolves - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Stacy Long [Stevenage - AFC Wimbledon] Free
10 JUNE
Jay Rodriguez [Burnley - Southampton] Undisclosed
9 JUNE
Joe Mattock [West Bromwich Albion - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Kelvin Etuhu [Portsmouth - Barnsley] Free
8 JUNE
Marcus Bean [Brentford - Colchester United] Free
Connor Brown [Sheffield United - Oldham] Free
[Fleetwood - Rochdale] Free
Darren Jones [Aldershot - Shrewsbury] Free *
[Walsall - Crawley] Free
7 JUNE
Kari Arnason [Aberdeen - Rotherham] Free *
Lee Bullock [Bradford City - York City] Free
Danny Harrison [Rotherham United - Tranmere Rovers] Free
Damien Johnson [Plymouth Argyle - Fleetwood Town] Free
Keith Keane [Luton - Preston] Free *
[Tottenham - Dynamo Kiev] Undisclosed
Rory McArdle [Aberdeen - Bradford City] Free *
6 JUNE
Danny Swanson [Dundee United - Peterborough United] Free
5 JUNE
[Oldham - Burton] Free
4 JUNE
[Lille - Chelsea] Undisclosed
3 JUNE
[Liverpool - Fenerbahce] Undisclosed
2 JUNE
[Doncaster - Chesterfield] Free *
[Oldham - Yeovil] Free *
1 JUNE
Ben Burgess [Notts County - Tranmere] Free *
Lewis Grabban [Rotherham - Bournemouth] Undisclosed *
Alex Nicholls [Walsall - Northampton] Free *