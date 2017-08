World number one wheelchair tennis player Esther Vergeer says she feels "more pressure than ever" coming up to the 2012 Paralympics.

The Dutchwoman, who is on a winning streak of 454 singles matches, will defend her Paralympic singles title in London and is chasing her fourth gold medal.

In May, Vergeer triumphed in the Paralympic test event at Eton Manor where she beat Britain's Jordanne Whiley in the final.