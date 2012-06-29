Friday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Paris Saint-Germain join Manchester City in the race for Arsenal's 28-year-old striker Robin van Persie.

Full story: Daily Mail

Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, 27, has poured cold water on reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.

Full story: talkSPORT

Liverpool will move for Wigan forward Victor Moses, 21, if top target Gylfi Sigurdsson chooses Tottenham.

Full story: the Sun

Tottenham target Nuri Sahin, 23, has ruled out acting as a makeweight in any Luka Modric transfer deal, insisting he is happy to stay at Real Madrid.

Full story: Metro

However, Ajax boss Frank de Boer has told Tottenham not to give up on signing 25-year-old defender Jan Vertonghen, despite their dispute with the Dutch club.

Full story: Metro

Guangzhou Evergrande are said to be lining up an ambitious move for Wayne Rooney

Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande are reportedly in the market for Real Madrid's Kaka and Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.

Full story: footylatest.com

Liverpool have fallen behind Juventus in the race to sign 21-year-old Uruguayan sensation Gaston Ramirez from Bologna.

Full story: talkSPORT

West Ham are trying to sign Tottenham's experienced French centre-half William Gallas, 34, on a free transfer.

Full story: the Sun

Chelsea will face competition from Napoli to secure the services of Porto's 26-year-old full-back Alvaro Pereira.

Full story: talkSPORT

Newcastle will go back to Lille with an improved bid of around £6m for 26-year-old France international right-back Mathieu Debuchy.

Full story: Daily Mirror

The Magpies are also poised to sign 19-year-old defender Curtis Good from Australian side Melbourne Heart, for a fee in the region of £400,000.

Full story: Goal.com

Arsenal and Tottenham target Samir Handanovic, 27, is not for sale this summer, according to Udinese's technical manager Andrea Carnevale.

Full story: talkSPORT

Modibo Maiga is reported to be a West Ham target

Fulham, Norwich and West Brom are in a three-way battle for Danish striker Nicklas Helenius, 21, who caught the eye with Aalborg last season.

Full story: footylatest.com

Sam Allardyce is keen to strengthen the West Ham attack with a £5m move for Sochaux's 24-year-old striker Modibo Maiga.

Full story: Daily Mail

Sunderland are weighing up a move for 30-year-old defender Carlos Cuellar, who is out of contract at Aston Villa.

Full story: talkSPORT

Fulham want Tottenham's midfield misfit David Bentley, 27, either on loan or at a bargain fee.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Southampton have joined Fulham and QPR in the race for Vitesse Arnhem's 23-year-old midfielder Alexander Buttner.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Wolves are keen to take Manchester City defender Stefan Savic, 21, on loan.

Full story: Daily Mail

EURO 2012

Nani claims Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo insisted on taking the "glory" penalty in their semi-final shoot-out on Wednesday night, which Spain won before it got to Ronaldo...

There are contrasting accounts over Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty drama

Full story: Daily Mirror

...but the Real Madrid superstar says Portugal coach Paulo Bento had no objections to him taking the fifth spot-kick.

Full story: Metro

Laurent Blanc says he will make a decision on his France future in the next two days.

Full story: the Sun

Speculation is already rife over who will replace Bert van Marwijk as coach of the Netherlands, the biggest underachievers of Euro 2012, and there is no shortage of candidates.

Full story: Independent

OTHER GOSSIP

Stuart Pearce can kiss goodbye to being 'Sir Psycho' after his David Beckham snub, according to former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp.

Full story: the Sun

Tottenham target Clarence Seedorf is still considering his next move as he trains with LA Galaxy.

Full story: talkSPORT

Defender Ledley King will test his knee in pre-season and will be offered a coaching role if he turns down a new Tottenham deal.

Full story: Daily Mail

Despite looking rusty for England at Euro 2012, Wayne Rooney has been told he does not have to go on Manchester United's pre-season tour of South Africa and China.

Full story: Daily Mirror

AND FINALLY...

Spain put their supporters through an emotional rollercoaster on Wednesday night - and TV pundit Tomas Roncero burst into tears on air while ranting about La Roja's shoot-out win.

Full story: 101greatgoals.com