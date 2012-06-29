Friday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
-
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Paris Saint-Germain join Manchester City in the race for Arsenal's 28-year-old striker Robin van Persie.
Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, 27, has poured cold water on reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.
Liverpool will move for Wigan forward Victor Moses, 21, if top target Gylfi Sigurdsson chooses Tottenham.
Tottenham target Nuri Sahin, 23, has ruled out acting as a makeweight in any Luka Modric transfer deal, insisting he is happy to stay at Real Madrid.
However, Ajax boss Frank de Boer has told Tottenham not to give up on signing 25-year-old defender Jan Vertonghen, despite their dispute with the Dutch club.
Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande are reportedly in the market for Real Madrid's Kaka and Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.
Liverpool have fallen behind Juventus in the race to sign 21-year-old Uruguayan sensation Gaston Ramirez from Bologna.
West Ham are trying to sign Tottenham's experienced French centre-half William Gallas, 34, on a free transfer.
Chelsea will face competition from Napoli to secure the services of Porto's 26-year-old full-back Alvaro Pereira.
Newcastle will go back to Lille with an improved bid of around £6m for 26-year-old France international right-back Mathieu Debuchy.
The Magpies are also poised to sign 19-year-old defender Curtis Good from Australian side Melbourne Heart, for a fee in the region of £400,000.
Arsenal and Tottenham target Samir Handanovic, 27, is not for sale this summer, according to Udinese's technical manager Andrea Carnevale.
Fulham, Norwich and West Brom are in a three-way battle for Danish striker Nicklas Helenius, 21, who caught the eye with Aalborg last season.
Sam Allardyce is keen to strengthen the West Ham attack with a £5m move for Sochaux's 24-year-old striker Modibo Maiga.
Sunderland are weighing up a move for 30-year-old defender Carlos Cuellar, who is out of contract at Aston Villa.
Fulham want Tottenham's midfield misfit David Bentley, 27, either on loan or at a bargain fee.
Southampton have joined Fulham and QPR in the race for Vitesse Arnhem's 23-year-old midfielder Alexander Buttner.
Wolves are keen to take Manchester City defender Stefan Savic, 21, on loan.
EURO 2012
Nani claims Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo insisted on taking the "glory" penalty in their semi-final shoot-out on Wednesday night, which Spain won before it got to Ronaldo...
...but the Real Madrid superstar says Portugal coach Paulo Bento had no objections to him taking the fifth spot-kick.
Laurent Blanc says he will make a decision on his France future in the next two days.
Speculation is already rife over who will replace Bert van Marwijk as coach of the Netherlands, the biggest underachievers of Euro 2012, and there is no shortage of candidates.
OTHER GOSSIP
Stuart Pearce can kiss goodbye to being 'Sir Psycho' after his David Beckham snub, according to former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp.
Tottenham target Clarence Seedorf is still considering his next move as he trains with LA Galaxy.
Defender Ledley King will test his knee in pre-season and will be offered a coaching role if he turns down a new Tottenham deal.
Despite looking rusty for England at Euro 2012, Wayne Rooney has been told he does not have to go on Manchester United's pre-season tour of South Africa and China.
AND FINALLY...
Spain put their supporters through an emotional rollercoaster on Wednesday night - and TV pundit Tomas Roncero burst into tears on air while ranting about La Roja's shoot-out win.