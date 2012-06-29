Heather Watson has excelled during the first week of Wimbledon, defeating Iveta Benesova and Jamie Lee Hampton en-route to becoming the first British woman to reach the third round at Wimbledon for 10 years.

However, she reveals to BBC Sport's Nick Hope that after leaving her home in Guernsey at the age of 12 to pursue a junior tennis career, she nearly quit the sport in 2009.

Watson then went on to win the junior US Open, which led to her staying in the sport, and has now put plans to attend university on hold.

Watson faces third seed Agnieszka Radwanska on Centre Court on Friday.

