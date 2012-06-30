Saturday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
-
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Chelsea look set to beat Real Madrid's offer for Luka Modric, 26, as they prepare a £36m bid for the midfielder.
Ibrahim Afellay is ready for showdown talks over his Barcelona future - with Tottenham and Liverpool watching developments on the 26-year-old.
Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to capture Leighton Baines and want the 27-year-old to fly out on their pre-season tour on 16 July.
Andre Villas-Boas wants to make Porto's Joao Moutinho, 25, his first signing at Tottenham for £32m as a replacement for Luka Modric.
Spurs' Giovani Dos Santos, 23, is expected to leave White Hart Lane for either Sevilla or Atletico Madrid at the weekend.
Fulham and Everton are said to be chasing Czech defender Tomas Sivok, 28, a free agent when his current deal with Besiktas comes to an end.
Ezequiel Lavezzi has snubbed a move to Manchester City in favour of joining Paris St Germain. The 27-year-old is close to agreeing a £21m move to the French capital.
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing Bolton's Mark Davies, 24, in a £6million swoop after missing out on Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Newcastle United chiefs have travelled to Holland to discuss a move for Luuk De Jong, 21, of FC Twente.
Full story: Newcastle Evening Chronicle
Stoke City have targeted Wolves striker Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith, who has refused to move to the "newco" Rangers after landing former Ibrox midfielder Jamie Ness.
Celtic are in contact with Bordeaux defender Michael Ciani's agent about a £1m move to the Scottish champions.
Celtic have finally tied up an agreement to make permanent goalkeeper Fraser Forster's switch from Newcastle United.
Kyle Lafferty has clinched a move to Swiss club Sion, where he will join former AC Miland and Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso, despite a late bid by Parma for the striker who has left Rangers.
EURO 2012
Mario Balotelli is not interested in a move back to Italy - because he thinks Manchester City fans will still love him even though he knocked England out.
Sergio Ramos says he does not want penalties at the end of the Euro 2012 final and has warned Spain they will have to stop the "unique" Andrea Pirlo.
Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas admits that Mario Balotelli is the greatest threat to Spain's bid to make history.
Cesare Prandelli has said that his Italy players do not fear Spain and that they will spend all their time before the final looking at their weaknesses.
England must appoint a sports psychologist to cure players of their ever-deepening fear of the penalty kick, according to Gareth Southgate - the favourite to be installed as FA technical director.
OTHER GOSSIP
Gareth Bale will miss the Olympic football tournament after picking up a hip injury, dealing a huge blow to Team GB's London 2012 prospects.
Andre Villas-Boas will lose nearly £11m when he is named as Tottenham's new manager next week - because he did not receive a lump sum pay-off when he left Chelsea.
Harry Redknapp tried to sign Mario Balotelli on loan before the 21-year-old moved to Manchester City in 2010.
Scotland Under-21 midfielder John Fleck says the main reason he refused to move to the "newco" Rangers is because manager Ally McCoist would not give him a starting place.
United States defender Carlos Bocanegra says he will not make a final decision on his future until he knows in what division the new Rangers will be playing next season - but that he won't stay at Ibrox if they are not in the Scottish Premier League.
Rangers appear to be heading for the Third Division after Dunfermline Athletic, Falkirk and Partick Thistle joined Morton and in saying they would vote against the Ibrox "newco" being allowed into Division One.
Hamilton Academical chairman Les Gray thinks First Division clubs will block any attempt to parachute Rangers into their division instead of Division Three.
AND FINALLY...
Ashley Cole and Ashley Young are wanted for a remake of the Pizza Hut advert from 1996 after their penalty misses at Euro 2012.