Sunday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City have put an £80m price tag on Real Madrid target David Silva.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Andre Villas-Boas is ready to make a move for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott if he is made Tottenham's new manager.

Full story: Sunday Express

Manchester City must offload striker Emmanuel Adebayor to Tottenham before making a £20m bid for Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

LA Galaxy are keen on Frank Lampard, 34, and hope that the prospect of joining forces with David Beckham will tempt him to head to America.

Full story: Mail On Sunday

Frank Lampard could follow David Beckham to LA Galaxy

Hoffenheim's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, on loan at Swansea last season, will choose between Liverpool and Tottenham in the next 24 hours.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

FC Twente coach Steve McLaren says only an "absurd offer" would tempt him to sellLuuk De Jong, 21,to Newcastle.

Full story: insidefutbol.com

Leighton Baines has admitted that cash-strapped Everton may be forced to sell him to Manchester United.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are lining up a bid for Crystal Palace youngster Reise Allassani.

Full story: Sunday Express

New Birmingham boss Lee Clark has only 14 senior players to work with and is prioritising new recruits despite the club's current transfer embargo.

Full story: goal.com

Swansea City want to sign £3m Spanish centre-back Jose Manuel 'Chico' Flores, 25, from Italian side Genoa.

Full story: South Wales Evening Post

Arsenal are keen on Palmero goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, 26.

Full story: caughtoffside.com

New Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, 27, who is available as a free agent.

Full story: caughtoffside.com

Former Tottenham and West Ham striker Fredi Kanoute, 34, has joined Chinese club Beijing Guoan on a two-year deal.

Full story: insidefutbol.com

Peterborough United are set to report Gianni Paladini to the Football League for allegedly tapping up Darren Ferguson on behalf of Nottingham Forest.

Full story: Telegraph

EURO 2012

Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has dismissed the suggestion that Spain are "boring."

Xavi has defended Spain's passing game

Full story: the Sun

Spanish midfield star Xavi has defended the holders' football philosophy.

Full story: the Sun

Wayne Rooney has dismissed suggestions that he is to blame for England's Euro 2012 failure.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

And England capatin Steven Gerrard believes we all expect far too much of the Manchester United striker.

Full story: Mail On Sunday

OTHER GOSSIP

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss the start of the season - and looks certain to miss the first two games of England's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Gianfranco Zola is set for talks about becoming manager of Watford after the Pozzo family completed their £20m takeover of the Championship club.

Full story: Sunday Express

Former Greece international Giorgos Donis, who had spells with Blackburn, Huddersfield and Sheffield United, has spoken of the torment of his wife and one of his children being threatened by armed robbers.

Full story: Lancashire Telegraph

Everton's Jack Rodwell wants to put his injury problems behind him and become a key part of Roy Hodgson's youth-orientated England set-up.

Full story: Liverpool Echo

AND FINALLY...

Arsenal fans have swamped a Facebook contest with votes to ensure Sol Campbell secures a spot in Tottenham's all-time Premier League XI.

Full story: 101greatgoals.com