Sunday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Manchester City have put an £80m price tag on Real Madrid target David Silva.
Andre Villas-Boas is ready to make a move for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott if he is made Tottenham's new manager.
Manchester City must offload striker Emmanuel Adebayor to Tottenham before making a £20m bid for Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.
LA Galaxy are keen on Frank Lampard, 34, and hope that the prospect of joining forces with David Beckham will tempt him to head to America.
Hoffenheim's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, on loan at Swansea last season, will choose between Liverpool and Tottenham in the next 24 hours.
FC Twente coach Steve McLaren says only an "absurd offer" would tempt him to sellLuuk De Jong, 21,to Newcastle.
Leighton Baines has admitted that cash-strapped Everton may be forced to sell him to Manchester United.
Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are lining up a bid for Crystal Palace youngster Reise Allassani.
New Birmingham boss Lee Clark has only 14 senior players to work with and is prioritising new recruits despite the club's current transfer embargo.
Swansea City want to sign £3m Spanish centre-back Jose Manuel 'Chico' Flores, 25, from Italian side Genoa.
Arsenal are keen on Palmero goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, 26.
New Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, 27, who is available as a free agent.
Former Tottenham and West Ham striker Fredi Kanoute, 34, has joined Chinese club Beijing Guoan on a two-year deal.
Peterborough United are set to report Gianni Paladini to the Football League for allegedly tapping up Darren Ferguson on behalf of Nottingham Forest.
EURO 2012
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has dismissed the suggestion that Spain are "boring."
Spanish midfield star Xavi has defended the holders' football philosophy.
Wayne Rooney has dismissed suggestions that he is to blame for England's Euro 2012 failure.
And England capatin Steven Gerrard believes we all expect far too much of the Manchester United striker.
OTHER GOSSIP
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss the start of the season - and looks certain to miss the first two games of England's World Cup qualifying campaign.
Gianfranco Zola is set for talks about becoming manager of Watford after the Pozzo family completed their £20m takeover of the Championship club.
Former Greece international Giorgos Donis, who had spells with Blackburn, Huddersfield and Sheffield United, has spoken of the torment of his wife and one of his children being threatened by armed robbers.
Everton's Jack Rodwell wants to put his injury problems behind him and become a key part of Roy Hodgson's youth-orientated England set-up.
AND FINALLY...
Arsenal fans have swamped a Facebook contest with votes to ensure Sol Campbell secures a spot in Tottenham's all-time Premier League XI.