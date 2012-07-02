Monday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Tottenham are set to sign CSKA Moscow's Russia international Alan Dzagoev, according to his father.
Wigan have warned Liverpool and Chelsea that they want at least £12m for Victor Moses, 21.
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up an £8million bid for Chelsea captain John Terry.
Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is playing down the chances of a move for Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.
Croatian striker Danijel Pranjic, 31, says he would be "honoured" to join Everton after leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent.
Lyon goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is available at the right price according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas - and that has put Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool on alert.
Newcastle have agreed a £5m fee with FC Twente for Brazilian defender Douglas, 24.
Chelsea are favourites to capture right-back Maicon from Inter Milan after Real Madrid ended their interest in the Brazilian.
West Ham are close to a deal for Senegalese defender Abdou Kader Mangane of Rennes.
EURO 2012
Andres Iniesta has hailed Spain's Euro 2012 triumph as 'magical and unique'.
Spain have changed football with their short passing style and domination of the ball in a style that everyone now wants to copy.
Spain secured their place in history with a ruthless display to make Vicente Del Bosque's side "Kings of Europe and kings of football".
Arsene Wenger has ruled out leaving Arsenal to replace Laurent Blanc as France manager.
Italy striker Mario Balotelli's shirtless goal celebration has been copied by a striker in Japan.
Mario Balotelli's agent has rated the 21-year-old striker as the first player to be worth £200m.
OTHER GOSSIP
Roberto Mancini is set to sign a lucrative four-year contract at Manchester City.
Former Tottenham midfielder Graham Roberts insists that Andre Villas-Boas won't face any dressing room unrest at White Hart Lane.
Bolton striker Marvin Sordell has won a surprise call-up to Stuart Pearce's GB Olympic football squad.
Adam Johnson will seek assurances over his Manchester City future when he holds talks with manager Roberto Mancini this week.
David Beckham insists he will carry on playing for as long as possible even after his Olympic heartbreak.
Jack Butland, 19, is set to be the only member of England's Euro 2012 squad named in Stuart Pearce's Team GB squad for the Olympics today.
AND FINALLY...
A Hungarian TV station decided to recreate every group-stage game at Euro 2012 - using bikini models.