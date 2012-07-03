The evolution of racquet strings

  • From the section Tennis

A host of tennis experts including Wimbledon champions Pat Cash and John McEnroe, discuss the evolution of tennis racquet strings and the impact they have had on the way the game is played.

Britain's Andy Murray believes small margins in the tightness of racquet strings can "make the difference between winning and losing" a match, while McEnroe laments the demise of the serve-volley technique.

Modern players are generating four times the amount of spin on the ball they did in the 1970s.

Available to UK users only.

