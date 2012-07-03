Tuesday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Juventus are preparing a bid for Liverpool's Uruguay striker Luis Suarez in a player-plus-cash deal.
Robin van Persie is set to hold talks with Arsenal this week after the club rejected an £8m bid from Juventus for the 28-year-old Dutchman.
Manchester United are closing in on 25-year-old Porto midfielder Moutinho.
West Ham have made approaches for Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea and Inter Milan's Dejan Stankovic.
Tottenham are lining up a £10m bid for 22-year-old Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge.
Arsenal are poised to make a £12m bid to sign France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 25, but face competition from Liverpool and AC Milan.
Although, according to reports in Liverpool, the Reds are not interested in the Frenchman.
Liverpool are considering a move for Newcastle striker Demba Ba, 27, who is available for only £7m because of a clause in his contract.
Chelsea are set to bid £4m for Southampton left-back Luke Shaw. The 16-year-old came through the ranks at St Mary's and made his first-team debut in the FA Cup at Millwall last season.
Wigan are lining up a move for Marseille's 30-year-old right-back Rod Fanni.
Manchester United and Chelsea target Axel Witsel, 23, could be available this summer after Benfica signalled their intent to sell the Belgium international, although only for a fee in the region of £20m.
Steven Naismith, 25, is ready to snub West Ham and Blackburn by signing for Everton, as he seeks a move away from Rangers.
West Brom are closing in on Sweden international striker Markus Rosenberg, 29, on a free transfer.
OTHER GOSSIP
Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas will be unveiled as Tottenham boss on Tuesday.
AND FINALLY...
Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas asked the referee to end the Euro 2012 final early out of respect for their opponents, Italy.