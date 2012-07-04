Wednesday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool striker Andy Carroll. Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the son of Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, has been acting as a transfer consultant for the Italian club and has identified Carroll as a potential signing.

Everton are keen on signing Oscar Cardozo after Benfica put a £16m price tag on the striker. Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, PSG and an unnamed Premier League side are also tracking the Paraguayan, 29.

Tottenham are ready to back new manager Andre Villas-Boas in the transfer market to the tune of £50m this summer. The Portuguese is keen to bring Marseille striker Loic Remy, Ajax and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, Hoffenheim midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev and Birmingham keeper Jack Butland to White Hart Lane.

Villas-Boas wants to launch his reign as Tottenham manager by signing Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar from Internacional. The 20-year-old is priced in the £20m bracket by his club.

Villas-Boas could be set for a big summer spending spree with Spurs

Sunderland, Stoke and Fulham are all interested in Wolves' Steven Fletcher, but the Midlands club have warned any suitor will have to pay £10m to sign the striker.

Everton boss David Moyes is considering making a move for out-of-contract former Wigan striker Hugo Rodallega, 26.

Italian side Napoli are looking to push ahead with a move for Chelsea midfielder Raul Meireles after seeking talks with the player's agent.

Chelsea are closing in on a £6m deal for Inter Milan full-back Maicon, 30, with the Brazilian's agent due in London later this week for talks.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel after Benfica revealed that they are ready to cash-in on his talents this summer.

Malaga and Galatasary want Arsenal's Nicklas Bendtner as the Denmark international closes in on a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Bendtner's agent Jesper Lynghus told Denmark newspaper bold.dk last month: "The interest is overwhelming, just as it should be after the way Nicklas performed at Euro 2012."

Asamoah Gyan will finally leave Sunderland in a £7m move to United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain.

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert wants to sign Rennes' £2.5m-rated midfielder Yacine Brahmi, 22.

OTHER GOSSIP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has broken his silence over the future of captain Robin van Persie by vowing to keep the striker "at all costs". The two men are expected to talk over the phone this week as Van Persie continues to stall on a new three-year deal worth £130,000-per-week.

Van Persie and Wenger are expected to discuss the striker's future next week

The Arsenal boss has also turned down the opportunity to coach the French national team following Laurent Blanc's resignation.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is optimistic about persuading Luis Suarez to sign an extended deal with Liverpool despite rumours over the striker's future. Rodgers has insisted Suarez, whose contract expires in 2016, is happy at Anfield despite speculation the 25-year-old could be moving to Serie A champions Juventus.

Incoming manager Gianfranco Zola could face a player backlash at Watford following the the sacking of Sean Dyche.

AND FINALLY...

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has been involved in an ugly confrontation with an irate Shanghai Shenhua fan, who questioned the Frenchman's poor performance and refusal to perform a traditional end-of-match bow.

