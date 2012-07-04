Laver calls for Murray aggression

  • From the section Tennis

Eleven-time Grand Slam winner Rod Laver tells John McEnroe that Andy Murray plays too "safe" and needs to be more aggressive if he is going to win Wimbledon.

Laver also believes Roger Federer is the "best player of all time", describing the 16-time major winner as "unbelievable".

The pair have both reached this year's semi-finals, with Murray beating Spaniard David Ferrer, while Federer defeated Russia's Mikhail Youzhny.

