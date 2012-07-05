Thursday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Robin van Persie's decision not to sign a new contract at Arsenal could pave the way for a £220k-a-week move to Manchester City.

Full story: Daily Mirror

But Manchester United are also interested in the 28-year-old Dutchman and are hoping they can lure him to Old Trafford.

Full story: Daily Mail

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson wants to splash out £30m on Sao Paulo midfielder Lucas Moura, 19, who is also a target for Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Mark Hateley has urged Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, 23, to leave Liverpool and join AC Milan saying he would become a better all-round player if he did.

Full story: talkSPORT

Italy star Andrea Pirlo has told Mario Balotelli, 21, to join him at Juventus, after revealing he knows exactly how to get the best out of the Manchester City striker.

Full story: The Metro

Swansea's new manager Michael Laudrup is planning moves for Genoa centre-back Chico, 25, and Villarreal midfielder Jonathan de Guzman, 24, with the pair having played under him at Real Mallorca.

Full story: Daily Star

Sunderland have joined the race to sign Ajax star Vurnon Anita, 23, according to sources in the Netherlands. Newcastle have already had a bid of about £4.5m rejected.

Full story: The Chronicle

Former Real Madrid star Guti, 35, is training with West Ham ahead of a potential free transfer.

Full story: Daily Mail

Anderson could be set to return to Portugal

Benfica are weighing up a move for Manchester United midfielder Anderson, 24, according to reports in Portugal.

Full story: talkSPORT

Newcastle United are closing in on the signature of Lille right-back Mathieu Debuchy, 26, despite Inter Milan's attempts to try and hijack the deal.

Full story: The Metro

Fulham are ready to move for Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson, 32, after his move to Turkish club Besiktas stalled.

Full story: Daily Mail

OTHER GOSSIP

Roberto Di Matteo says it is wrong to brand his Chelsea side as negative just because they "parked the bus" in their Champions League ties with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher is unlikely to be back for pre-season training as he tries to overcome a chronic bowel condition.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Swindon boss Paolo Di Canio says fellow Italian and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli needs some "slaps" to turn him into a team player.

Full story: Daily Star

AND FINALLY...

Spain defender Alvaro Arbeloa was so desperate to celebrate their Euro 2012 win with the fans that he jumped off the team bus.

Full story: The Metro