Davenport on ladies' Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis

Former champion Lindsay Davenport and BBC Sport's David Mercer both think Serena Williams will overpower Agnieszka Radwanska and claim her fifth Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Davenport is "surprised" Radwanska has made her first Grand Slam final on the grass court rather than clay, while Mercer says the third seed will need to seriously outplay the 13-time Grand Slam winner if she is to win and go top of the world rankings.

