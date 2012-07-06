Friday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Juventus are the new favourites to sign Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, 28, after they moved ahead of both Manchester United and City.
Theo Walcott is also considering his future with Arsenal, as he enters the final year of his current deal.
Chelsea are hoping to finalise a £10m move for Wigan striker Victor Moses.
Arsenal are considering a move for Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote, but will refuse to pay the £20m asking price.
And it appears the Gunners are not the only Premier League clubs monitoring Rennes midfielder Tongo Doumbia, with the player himself saying his agent was currently dealing with offers.
Manchester United have made a bid in the region of £20m for Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho.
Full story: Times (subscription required)
Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for Rafael van der Vaart, 29. A fee of £10m-plus is likely to be enough to capture the Dutch international attacking midfielder.
Spurs are also contemplating bringing former Chelsea, Arsenal and Portsmouth midfielder Lassana Diarra, 27, back to the Premier League, after he was told he could leave Real Madrid.
Brighton want to take Manchester City defender Wayne Bridge on loan next season. The 31-year-old spent the end of last season on loan at Sunderland.
Tottenham's new boss Andre Villas-Boas is heading for a war with Sir Alex Ferguson over Manchester United defender Ezekiel Fryers, 19, who is set to sign for Spurs.
Aston Villa could make a move for Sheffield United right-back Matthew Lowton.
Newcastle are set to sign Coventry's 18-year-old midfielder Gael Bigirimana.
Queen's Park Rangers are preparing an £8m bid for Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng.
Rangers manager Ally McCoist wants to sign former Celtic striker Craig Beattie as the Ibrox club prepare for life in the Scottish Football League.
OTHER GOSSIP
Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, 35, is set to return to Chelsea to work under owner Roman Abramovich, according to his current club Dynamo Kiev.
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers says Gylfi Sigurdsson's wage demands were the reason his move to Anfield fell through.
David Silva is set to commit his future to Manchester City by signing a new five-year contract worth £52m.
Oasis star Noel Gallagher joined Vincent Kompany in modelling Manchester City's new home kit.
Full story: Manchester Evening News
AND FINALLY...
Liverpool's new purple third kit has divided opinion among fans, especially the "tribal" panels on the sleeve.