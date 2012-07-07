Saturday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City will open up with a £15m bid for Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie, 28, but Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also want the player, who has decided against signing a new contract.

The battle to sign Van Persie has intensified with AC Milan entering the race for the Netherlands international.

Brendan Rodgers is close to making Roma striker Fabio Borini, 21, his first signing as Liverpool manager after lengthy negotiations in Italy.

Fabio Borini helped Swansea win promotion to the Premier League while on loan from Chelsea

England striker Jermain Defoe, 29, has been told he cannot leave Tottenham by new manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Luka Modric, 26, is close to agreeing a £28m deal to leave White Hart Lane for Real Madrid.

Aston Villa and Sunderland want £9m-rated Real Mallorca defender Ivan Ramis, 27, who turned down the chance to join Everton two years ago. Full story: the Sun

Newcastle have turned down the chance to sign Blackburn winger Junior Hoilett, 22, but are closing in on Australia Under-20 international Curtis Good, 19, from Melbourne Heat.

But QPR are in for Hoilett with a bid that tops a rival offer from Everton. Sunderland and Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach are also interested.

Tottenham are set to battle rivals Arsenal for Italian keeper Emiliano Viviano, 26, who is co-owned by Serie A sides Inter Milan and Palermo.

Belgium international Jan Vertonghen, 25, will hold talks with Ajax in a bid to resolve the dispute which is holding up his £9m transfer to Spurs.

Spurs are set to make a third bid for Internacional striker Leandro Damiao, 22, after seeing the Brazilian side sign a potential replacement in Uruguay's Diego Forlan.

But his Internacional team-mate Oscar, 20, has revealed he has no plans to quit the Brazilian club, despite Tottenham lodging a £10m bid for the midfielder.

OTHER GOSSIP

Preston manager Graham Westley, 44, has allegedly sent a text message to eight of his players telling them to stay away from pre-season training.

Preston have won three games out of 21 since Graham Westley took charge in January

Manchester City will win the Champions League if Robin van Persie moves to Etihad Stadium, according to Blues defender Kolo Toure.

Ex-Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, 37, tells his former club that the only way of keeping Van Persie is by embarking on a £100m spending spree.

And Nigel Winterburn, another former Arsenal player, has warned the Gunners they are in danger of becoming Premier League also-rans unless they stop the exodus of players.

Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood says attacks on the way the club is run are "utter rubbish".

QPR owner and chairman Tony Fernandes has warned Joey Barton, 29, that he will not tolerate a repeat of the player's behaviour when he was sent off at Manchester City on the final day of last season.

Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic, 30, hopes to be fit for the start of the new season after returning to training with the first team.

AND FINALLY

Nicolas Anelka, 33, is plotting an instant return to the Premier League after his relationship with Shanghai Shenhua soured, following an angry spat with a fan over bowing.

