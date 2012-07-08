Sunday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea have re-entered the race to sign Tottenham's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 26.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

Meanwhile, Blues midfielder Frank Lampard, 34, has pledged to remain at Stamford Bridge despite interest from LA Galaxy and China.

Full story: the Sun

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of Euro 2012 as Poland were held 1-1 by Greece

New Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is ready to challenge former employees Chelsea for Borussia Dortmund's 23-year-old Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who is rated at £20m.

Full story: Sunday Times (subscription required)

Marseille's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 22, is back in Chelsea's transfer plans, as Roberto Di Matteo continues his search for a new full-back.

Full story: Metro

Chelsea have beaten off a host of Premier League clubs to sign 15-year-old AS Cannes defender George Brady, nephew of West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady.

Full story: the Sun

Robin van Persie, 29, is back in England for showdown talks with manager Arsene Wenger as Arsenal fear he is holding out for a dream move to Real Madrid.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Wenger wants Fiorentina's £25m-rated striker Stevan Jovetic, 22, to replace Van Persie.

Full story: Sunday Express

New Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has no intention of selling 32-year-old forward Craig Bellamy.

Full story: Liverpool Echo

Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill is poised to make a move for Wolves striker Steven Fletcher, 25, following Asamoah Gyan's permanent move to United Arab Emirates club Al-Ain.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Stoke City are close to signing Houston Dynamo defender Geoff Cameron, 26, who has won five caps for the USA.

Full story: Stoke Sentinel

Aston Villa are facing defeat in their efforts to lure Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand, 22, from Chelsea as the player is set for a Stamford Bridge pay rise.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Aberdeen manager Craig Brown expects midfielder Fraser Fyvie to be sold before the start of the season, with Fulham poised to renew their interest in the 19-year-old.

Full story: Sunday Mail

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Victor Wanyama will not be allowed to leave the club despite the midfielder and his agent talking up interest from Liverpool, QPR and Stoke City while he was on international duty with Kenya.

Full story: Sunday Mail

OTHER GOSSIP

Roberto Mancini, 47, has been offered £35m to manage Russia as contract talks with Manchester City drag on.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

Roberto Mancini took charge of Manchester City in December 2009 on a three-and-a-half-year contract

Arsene Wenger insists he will never change the way he operates at Arsenal - even if his star players keep leaving.

Full story: the Sun

Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque has invited Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, 39, to the Euro 2012 winners' training camp to discuss ideas and philosophies.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Joe Cole, 30, has dismissed uncertainty about his Liverpool future and committed himself to the club.

Full story: talkSPORT

QPR will reveal plans for a new 35,000-seater stadium within weeks.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta, 27, says controversial team-mate Mario Balotelli can become one of the best players in the world if he starts using his brain more.

Full story: Manchester Evening News

The proposed Scottish Professional Football League would give top-fight clubs preferential shares with greater voting rights compared to those in the lower three divisions - and have two operational boards, one for the top two divisions and one for the bottom two.

Full story: Scotland on Sunday

AND FINALLY

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo, 35, demonstrated his heavyweight credentials when he joined UFC star Anderson Silva for a spot of sparring in Las Vegas.

Full story: Metro