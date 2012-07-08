Sunday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
-
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Chelsea have re-entered the race to sign Tottenham's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 26.
Meanwhile, Blues midfielder Frank Lampard, 34, has pledged to remain at Stamford Bridge despite interest from LA Galaxy and China.
New Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is ready to challenge former employees Chelsea for Borussia Dortmund's 23-year-old Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who is rated at £20m.
Full story: Sunday Times (subscription required)
Marseille's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 22, is back in Chelsea's transfer plans, as Roberto Di Matteo continues his search for a new full-back.
Chelsea have beaten off a host of Premier League clubs to sign 15-year-old AS Cannes defender George Brady, nephew of West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady.
Robin van Persie, 29, is back in England for showdown talks with manager Arsene Wenger as Arsenal fear he is holding out for a dream move to Real Madrid.
Wenger wants Fiorentina's £25m-rated striker Stevan Jovetic, 22, to replace Van Persie.
New Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has no intention of selling 32-year-old forward Craig Bellamy.
Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill is poised to make a move for Wolves striker Steven Fletcher, 25, following Asamoah Gyan's permanent move to United Arab Emirates club Al-Ain.
Stoke City are close to signing Houston Dynamo defender Geoff Cameron, 26, who has won five caps for the USA.
Aston Villa are facing defeat in their efforts to lure Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand, 22, from Chelsea as the player is set for a Stamford Bridge pay rise.
Aberdeen manager Craig Brown expects midfielder Fraser Fyvie to be sold before the start of the season, with Fulham poised to renew their interest in the 19-year-old.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Victor Wanyama will not be allowed to leave the club despite the midfielder and his agent talking up interest from Liverpool, QPR and Stoke City while he was on international duty with Kenya.
OTHER GOSSIP
Roberto Mancini, 47, has been offered £35m to manage Russia as contract talks with Manchester City drag on.
Arsene Wenger insists he will never change the way he operates at Arsenal - even if his star players keep leaving.
Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque has invited Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, 39, to the Euro 2012 winners' training camp to discuss ideas and philosophies.
Joe Cole, 30, has dismissed uncertainty about his Liverpool future and committed himself to the club.
QPR will reveal plans for a new 35,000-seater stadium within weeks.
Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta, 27, says controversial team-mate Mario Balotelli can become one of the best players in the world if he starts using his brain more.
Full story: Manchester Evening News
The proposed Scottish Professional Football League would give top-fight clubs preferential shares with greater voting rights compared to those in the lower three divisions - and have two operational boards, one for the top two divisions and one for the bottom two.
Full story: Scotland on Sunday
AND FINALLY
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo, 35, demonstrated his heavyweight credentials when he joined UFC star Anderson Silva for a spot of sparring in Las Vegas.