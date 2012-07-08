Monday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Bayer Leverkusen have turned down an offer from Chelsea for 21-year-old striker Andre Schurrle.

Full story: The Guardian

Alan Pardew insists he is doing everything he can to keep striker Demba Ba, 27, at Newcastle.

Full story: talkSPORT

Spurs are considering making a £5m bid for 22-year-old Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge.

Full story: Footy Latest

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 21, admits he and his team-mates have no idea how the situation with striker Robin van Persie will pan out. Van Persie, who has a year to go on his current deal, has told the Gunners he will not sign a new contract.

Full story: Daily Mail

Spurs are said to be looking at Daniel Sturridge.

Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup is trying to sign Bristol City's 24-year-old Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah, but it could cost around £3m to do so.

Full story: The Mirror

Roberto Mancini is very close to signing a new deal with Manchester City, despite the Russian FA lining up a mega-money deal to poach him.

Full story: The Sun

Liverpool are understood to have had a bid rejected for 25-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero.

Full story: Daily Mail

AC Milan are said to be considering a loan move rather than a permanent transfer for Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, 23.

Full story: The Sun

Fiorentina have made a fresh bid for 28-year-old striker Marouane Chamakh, who looks set to leave Arsenal after two unsuccessful seasons.

Full story: Daily Mail

Wigan boss Roberto Martinez wants Chicago Fire's Guatemalan winger Marco Pappa, 24, to replace Chelsea target Victor Moses.

Full story: The Mirror

But Arsenal are said to be poised to make a move for Moses, 21, after uncertainty over the winger's future.

Victor Moses is wanted by both Chelsea and Arsenal

Full story: The Metro

Norwich are offering striker James Vaughan, 23, to Birmingham to help land central defender Curtis Davies, 27.

Full story: The Mirror

Southampton want to sign Crystal Palace's highly-rated, 19-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha.

Full story: The Sun

OTHER GOSSIP

The Tottenham squad are fully behind new manager Andre-Villas Boas, according to midfielder Danny Rose, 22.

Full story: talkSPORT

Boss Roberto Mancini avoided a reception for the Manchester City squad when they arrived at their Austrian base for pre-season training on Sunday as speculation grows over his future.

Full story: The Mirror

AND FINALLY...

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko joined Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at a film festival in Sarajevo.

Full story: The Metro