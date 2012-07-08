Monday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Bayer Leverkusen have turned down an offer from Chelsea for 21-year-old striker Andre Schurrle.
Alan Pardew insists he is doing everything he can to keep striker Demba Ba, 27, at Newcastle.
Spurs are considering making a £5m bid for 22-year-old Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 21, admits he and his team-mates have no idea how the situation with striker Robin van Persie will pan out. Van Persie, who has a year to go on his current deal, has told the Gunners he will not sign a new contract.
Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup is trying to sign Bristol City's 24-year-old Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah, but it could cost around £3m to do so.
Roberto Mancini is very close to signing a new deal with Manchester City, despite the Russian FA lining up a mega-money deal to poach him.
Liverpool are understood to have had a bid rejected for 25-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero.
AC Milan are said to be considering a loan move rather than a permanent transfer for Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, 23.
Fiorentina have made a fresh bid for 28-year-old striker Marouane Chamakh, who looks set to leave Arsenal after two unsuccessful seasons.
Wigan boss Roberto Martinez wants Chicago Fire's Guatemalan winger Marco Pappa, 24, to replace Chelsea target Victor Moses.
But Arsenal are said to be poised to make a move for Moses, 21, after uncertainty over the winger's future.
Norwich are offering striker James Vaughan, 23, to Birmingham to help land central defender Curtis Davies, 27.
Southampton want to sign Crystal Palace's highly-rated, 19-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha.
OTHER GOSSIP
The Tottenham squad are fully behind new manager Andre-Villas Boas, according to midfielder Danny Rose, 22.
Boss Roberto Mancini avoided a reception for the Manchester City squad when they arrived at their Austrian base for pre-season training on Sunday as speculation grows over his future.
AND FINALLY...
Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko joined Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at a film festival in Sarajevo.