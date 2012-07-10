Tuesday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City hope striker Emmanuel Adebayor will move to Tottenham for £5m to pave the way for a deal for Arsenal forward Robin van Persie.

A Manchester United delegation will arrive in Brazil on Tuesday intent on tying up a £30m deal for Lucas Moura, 19, before the Sao Paulo midfielder, also wanted by Inter Milan, heads off on Olympic duty with Brazil.

Chelsea will beat Tottenham to sign Internacional's Brazilian striker Oscar, 20, in a £25m deal.

Moura could join Rafael and Anderson at United

AC Milan have joined Juventus and Inter Milan in the race to sign Manchester City's unsettled left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, 26.

AC Milan are also prepared to pay £20m for City's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 26.

Real Madrid will sweeten their move for Tottenham's Luka Modric by offering Portuguese defender Ricardo Carvalho, 34, who worked with Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas at Porto, as part of the deal. Tottenham want £35m for Croatian midfielder Modric.

Liverpool want to sign Fulham's American forward Clint Dempsey, 29, before they head off on a tour of the United States.

England striker Andy Carroll is fighting for his Liverpool career under new manager Brendan Rodgers, who is concerned that the 23-year-old cannot fit into his preferred style of play.

Arsenal are battling with Barcelona to sign Toulouse's French midfielder Etienne Capoue, 23, who could cost £9.5m.

Dempsey scored 17 league goals last season

Sunderland have been told they will have to pay £15m for Wolves striker Steven Fletcher.

Wigan are hoping a £3m move for Watford defender Adrian Mariappa, 25, will kick off their summer spending.

Tottenham are set to beat Arsenal to sign Nottingham Forest's England U19 defender Jamaal Lascelles, 18.

Steven Nzonzi has not travelled to Austria for Blackburn's pre-season training camp as the French midfielder, 23, looks for a move away from Ewood Park. Rovers want £10m for Nzonzi, who has been linked with Arsenal, Stoke City, Spartak Moscow, Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United are closing in on a £16m deal to sign England and Everton full-back Leighton Baines, 27.

Everton are weighing up a move for versatile full-back Reto Ziegler, 26, after he was put up for sale by Juventus.

OTHER GOSSIP

Mancini is now contracted to stay at City until 2017

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini's new five-year deal is worth £7.5m a season.

Gareth Barry could miss the start of the season due to an abdominal problem. The Manchester City midfielder, who was ruled out of Euro 2012, flew to Munich on Monday to see a specialist.

Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic could return to action in the pre-season tour of Scandinavia after eight months out with a knee injury.

Manchester United winger Nani has opened talks with the club over a new deal. The 25-year-old Portugal international has 18 months left on his contract.

Arsenal are ready to offer 26-year-old defender Laurent Koscielny a new five-year deal.

AND FINALLY...

Manchester City's players are sleeping on 1,000-euro mattresses, having hay baths and 06:30 BST alarm calls on their pre-season trip to Austria.

