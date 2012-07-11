Wednesday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Tottenham are close to a deal to sign France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Lyon - but they will need to raise their offer by £3m to about £15m.

Full story: the Times (subscription required)

Liverpool are prepared to accept a £20m loss on striker Andy Carroll this summer. However, with little optimism at Anfield that he could command even a price of £15m, a loan deal for the 23-year-old remains most likely.

Full story: Independent

West Ham hope midfielder Kevin Nolan - a close friend of Andy Carroll's - can persuade the Liverpool striker to move to Upton Park on loan.

Carroll signed for Liverpool for £35m from Newcastle in January 2011

Full story: Daily Mirror

But England striker Carroll will oppose attempts to send him out on loan next season as he would rather fight for his place at Anfield and prove he has the ability to play in a Brendan Rodgers side.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Midfielder Yaya Toure has rejected a shock return to Barcelona and pledged his future to Manchester City. But the Blues could still lose Toure's fellow midfielder David Silva, with Real Madrid refusing to give up hope of signing the Spanish international.

Full story: Daily Star

QPR goalkeeper Paddy Kenny will link up with Neil Warnock for a third time after agreeing a £400,000 move to Leeds.

Full story: Daily Mail

Barcelona are considering a move for Newcastle's 26-year-old French international midfielder Yohan Cabaye.

Full story: the Sun

Fiorentina want £20m for forward Stefan Jovetic, in hope that it will put off Arsenal and Chelsea.

Full story: Metro

Hamburg are weighing up a move for forward Rafael van der Vaart, 29, as Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas prepares to sanction the sale of the Netherlands international.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Former Wigan striker Hugo Rodallega, 26, is close to signing for Fulham on a free transfer despite interest from Everton.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Hugo Rodallega is Wigan's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 24 goals

AC Milan have revived their bid to sign Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez.

Full story: talkSPORT

Newcastle target Vurnon Anita has been told he can leave Ajax this summer - if the Magpies pay the Dutch champions £8m.

Full story: Newcastle Chronicle

However, Newcastle are only willing to pay Ajax £6m for Anita, who is desperate for the clubs to come to an agreement.

Full story: Daily Star

Liverpool are lining up a £7m move for Celtic's 23-year-old midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng.

Full story: the Sun

Wolves pair Steven Fletcher and Matt Jarvis can leave the relegated club - but only for "once-in-a-lifetime offers".

Full story: Express & Star

Hull boss Steve Bruce could raid old club Sunderland for midfielders Ahmed Elmohamady and David Meyler.

Full story: Sunderland Echo

Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo is ready to let defender Nathaniel Chalobah, 17, go out on loan to the Championship after impressing for England at the European under-19 finals.

Full story: Daily Mirror

OTHER GOSSIP

Nathaniel Chalobah was captain of the Chelsea side which won the FA Youth Cup last season

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is not interested in the vacant post in charge of the Russia national side, despite appearing on a 13-man shortlist for the job.

Full story: the Times (subscription required)

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is interested in the role of Russia coach with a meeting already planned with the Russian national federation. However, he faces competition for the role from former England manager Fabio Capello and ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

Full story: Independent

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has turned down an offer to coach the Brazil national team.

Full story: the Sun

Striker Danny Welbeck is in dispute with Manchester United over a new contract. The 21-year-old England player is entering the final year of his current deal with his advisors and the club at loggerheads over wages on a new four-year agreement.

Full story: the Sun

The Glazer family's timing for floating Manchester United is facing criticism from some analysts who claim they are deliberately avoiding having to present United's expected decline in financial performance in 2011-12.

Full story: Guardian

Manchester City's Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta is adamant that compatriots Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez will remain at the club to spearhead their title defence next season. The strikers have both been linked with moves away from the Etihad in the close season.

Full story: the Sun

AND FINALLY...

Former footballers Alan Shearer, Iain Dowie and Graham Fenton have recreated the famous viral video of a dog called Fenton being chased by his owner through Richmond park.

Full story: Metro

Police have been called in after Port Vale players were allegedly caught urinating in bushes by a park warden during pre-season training.

Full story: Stoke Sentinel