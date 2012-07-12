Thursday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
-
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Liverpool are ready to make a £25m loss on striker Andy Carroll this summer, with former club Newcastle preparing a £10m bid to bring him back to the North East.
Sam Allardyce has been given the green light to start talks about taking Carroll, 23, to West Ham on a season-long loan.
Fulham boss Martin Jol is to offer Clint Dempsey as he makes a move to take Carroll on loan from under the noses of AC Milan and West Ham.
New Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas wants Porto midfielder Joao Moutinho as a possible replacement for Luka Modric. Modric is expected to leave White Hart Lane this summer and Spurs are ready to bring in Moutinho, who shone at Euro 2012 for Portugal.
Alan Pardew has assured Demba Ba, 27, that he is central to his plans and that he will play him in the more central role that the striker craves.
Aleksander Kolarov is heading for showdown talks with Roberto Mancini over his Manchester City future. The 26-year-old Serbian is concerned about his lack of Premier League starts.
Porto striker Hulk has denied he is close to signing a deal to join Chelsea. The 25-year-old, who is part of the Brazil squad for this summer's Olympics, is happy to remain in Portugal.
Reading are set to make a £5m bid for Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe.
West Brom and Aston Villa both want Rennes midfielder Tongo Doumbia this summer.
Brighton have opened talks with Arsenal over a loan move for teenage defender Ignasi Miquel, but they face competition from Barcelona's B team.
Newcastle have entered the race to sign Blackburn winger Junior Hoilett - who is out of contract at Ewood Park - after his proposed move to Borussia Monchengladbach fell through.
Tottenham forward Rafael van der Vaart could be on his way to join a club in the United Arab Emirates after seeing a move to Hamburg fall through.
Everton are turning their attentions elsewhere after Wigan striker Hugo Rodallega, 26, demanded £70,000 a week in wages.
Jack Butland, a £6m target for Southampton, has warned Birmingham City he could leave unless he gets regular games.
Queens Park Rangers believe they have won the race to sign Celtic's Ki Sung-Yueng, with reports from Seoul claiming that a fee of £7m has been agreed between the clubs but with personal terms still to be agreed.
Scotland international Allan McGregor is holding off signing for Besiktas as he retains hopes of winning a move to the English top-flight while leaving Rangers, but his hopes could be dashed because of fears the 6ft goalkeeper is not tall enough.
OTHER GOSSIP
Former England manager Fabio Capello is in pole position to take the vacant Russia job after Harry Redknapp ruled himself out.
Wales boss Chris Coleman admits he is glad that winger Gareth Bale is not fit to play in the Olympics.
David Beckham will not stay in London for the whole Olympics after he was left out of the Team GB squad. He will instead return to Los Angeles to play for LA Galaxy.
Manchester United are planning more talks with Danny Welbeck, 21, after failing to agree a new contract with the England star.
Manchester City have already sold their season ticket allocation of 36,000 in record time, even though prices are up by 9% on last season.
Scottish Football League clubs could refuse to vote at Friday's meeting to decide the future of the new Rangers as they are unhappy at the wording of reorganisation proposals from their own board, the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Premier League.
The new Rangers' hopes of being voted into Division One are balanced on a knife edge, with half the Scottish Football League clubs due to attend Friday's vote minded to send the Ibrox club to Division Three.
Former First Minister Henry McLeish, who produced a report for the Scottish Football Association proposing reorganisation of the game, says Scottish football cannot afford to send the new Rangers to Division Three and has pleaded for lower-league clubs to vote the new Ibrox side into Division One.
Albion Rovers will demand compensation should derby rivals Airdrie United be promoted to Division One because the new Rangers are voted into Division Three.
Charles Green's Sevco consortium paid only £1.5m for Rangers, including Ibrox Stadium and its nearby car park and the Murray Park training ground, plus £2.7m for the contracts of players.
Charles Green's newco is unlikely to receive any of the £900,000 due to Rangers for finishing second in the Scottish Premier League, which will use the money to pay members clubs who are owed money by the old club going into liquidation.
Hearts will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Scottish Premier League's decision to withhold prize money due to the old Rangers, who owe the Tynecastle club £800,000 for the transfer of Scotland defender Lee Wallace.
AND FINALLY...
New Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers admits he may not see any success during his time at the club, calling the challenge "immense."