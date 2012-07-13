Friday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

QPR want to loan midfielder Joey Barton, 29, to the Championship, with Blackburn favourites for the player.

Full story: Daily Mail

Fulham hope £9m plus Clint Dempsey, 29, will be enough to tempt Liverpool into allowing Andy Carroll, 23, to move to Craven Cottage.

Full story: the Guardian

Liverpool have agreed a £11m deal to make Fabio Borini, 21, Brendan Rodgers's first signing, with the Italian expected to complete the move by the weekend.

Full story: Liverpool Echo

Borini's arrival could see Craig Bellamy leave Anfield, with QPR and Cardiff both interested in signing the Liverpool striker.

Full story: The Times (subscription required)

Nathaniel Clyne was named Crystal Palace player of the year in 2011

Tottenham are interested in Atletico Madrid striker Adrian Lopez, 24, and are willing to pay the £15m get-out clause in his contract.

Full story: talkSPORT

Porto boss Vitor Pereira admits Tottenham want Joao Moutinho, 25, but insists the White Hart Lane club will have to pay £31.5m to land the midfielder.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Manchester City defender Kolo Toure, 31, is wanted by Bursaspor, with the Turkish side ready to pay £6m for the player who was signed for £16m in 2009.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Southampton are hopeful of pushing through a move for Crystal Palace right-back Nathaniel Clyne, 21.

Full story: Daily Mail

Rennes midfielder Tongo Doumbia, 22, has said he wants to move to West Bromwich Albion. "I felt more desire there," he told French journalists. "Obviously, it is less glamorous than Arsenal but I'll be able to continue my progress."

Full story: Express & Star

AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has confirmed he has agreed a £51.3m (65m euros) deal to sell striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 30, and defender Thiago Silva, 27, to Paris St-Germain.

Full story: Gazzetta dello Sport (in Italian)

Greek champions Olympiacos have entered the race to sign Rangers and United States defender Carlos Bocanegra.

Full story: The Sun

Cardiff City are in pole position to land Osaka's South Korea international, Kim Bo Kyung, ahead of Celtic because the Scottish champions' main target is Rosenborg's Markus Henricksen.

Full story: Daily Record

Kilmarnock have allowed Dieter Van Tornhout to quit the club - he is on trial with Maastricht - as the striker wants a move back to Belgium to be closer to his father, who is seriously ill.

Full story: Daily Record

Kilmarnock are hopeful of securing a deal for former Livingston striker Rory Boulding within the next 24 hours after the 23-year-old impressed on trial.

Full story: Daily Mail

Ross County will make a decision on whether to sign Jon Bateson, the defender released by League Two outfit Macclesfield, after the trialist plays against Clachnacuddin tomorrow.

Full story: The Herald

OTHER GOSSIP

John Terry, 31, should be sacked by Chelsea if he is found guilty of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand, according to Professional Footballers' Association chairman Clarke Carlisle.

Full story: Daily Express

Nottingham Forest's new owners want Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson, 40, to take charge of the team after they sacked Steve Cotterill.

Full story: Daily Mirror

But, former England, Chelsea and Tottenham boss Glenn Hoddle has emerged as a contender for the vacant position.

Full story: the Sun

Darren Ferguson took charge of Peterborough for a second time in January 2011

West Ham's Ricardo Vaz Te, 25, is considering his West Ham future after being turned down for a wage rise.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Kyle Walker, 22, says the Tottenham dressing room will give new boss Andre Villas-Boas a chance to succeed at White Hart Lane. "He is going to give us a chance; we are going to give him a chance. Hopefully we will gel and win trophies."

Full story: the Guardian

Portsmouth striker Kanu, 35, plans to sue the club for six years of unpaid earnings in a 'breach of contract' dispute.

Full story: the Sun

Swansea will hold new contract talks with Team GB-selected winger Scott Sinclair in August. The 23-year-old's current deal expires next summer, and Fulham, Aston Villa and Liverpool are all believed to be interested in buying him.

Full story: Daily Star

Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan and Scottish Premier League counterpart Neil Doncaster will face calls to resign because of their handling of the crisis facing the game following Rangers' plunge into liquidation.

Full story: Daily Express

The new Rangers are two votes away from being thrown into the Third Division, with 14 Scottish Football League clubs definitely against them being admitted to Division One, only three saying yes and 13 yet to go public.

Full story: Daily Record

The Scottish Premier League could introduce a second tier to accommodate the new Rangers should today's vote go against the club's introduction to Division One of the Scottish Football League.

Full story: Daily Record

Dorin Goian's agent has assured Rangers manager Ally McCoist the Romania defender will honour his contract no matter which league they are playing in.

Full story: The Sun

St Johnstone manager Steve Lomas says voting Rangers into Division One, and preserving television contract money, could allow him to add a new signing before today's Europa League deadline.

Full story: Daily Record

Former Rangers and Scotland manager Alex McLeish is one of the leading contenders, along with Mick McCarthy, to take over as Nottingham Forest manager after the sacking of Steve Cotteril and his own exit from Aston Villa.

Full story: Daily Record

AND FINALLY...

New Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert, 42, has written to supporters asking for help to turn around the club's poor home form by making more noise.

Full story: Birmingham Mail