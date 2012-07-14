Saturday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal are hopeful that talismanic striker Robin van Persie will perform a Wayne Rooney-style U-turn and stay at the club despite saying he would not renew his contract.

Full story: Daily Mail

Maiga is a Mali international and featured at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations

Portuguese champions Porto have told Manchester United and Tottenham they must pay £30m if they want midfielder Joao Moutinho, 25, this summer.

Full story: Metro

Manchester United are preparing to make a £10m offer to secure left-back Leighton Baines, 27, from Everton.

Full story: The Times (subscription required)

Carlos Tevez wants to stay at Manchester City despite rumours linking him with a move to AC Milan.

Full story: Daily Express

Newcastle hope to complete a move for Lille full-back Mathieu Debuchy next week after agreeing a £7m fee for the France international.

Full story: Daily Mail

Blackburn and Wolves have joined the £2.5m chase for Leeds striker Ross McCormack, 25, as they target an instant return to the Premier League.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Birmingham have opened talks with Arsenal over a loan move for England Under-19 striker Benik Afobe.

Full story: talkSPORT

West Ham are close to a £5m move for 24-year-old Sochaux striker Modibo Maiga, who almost joined Newcastle in January before the deal collapsed amid concerns over a knee problem.

Full story: Daily Mail

Norwich manager Chris Hughton wants to go back to his former club Birmingham to sign defender Curtis Davies, 27.

Full story: Daily Mirror

OTHER GOSSIP

Former England boss Fabio Capello was "very happy" that John Terry was cleared of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand. Capello resigned five months ago in protest at the FA sacking Terry as England captain when the racial abuse charge was first levelled against the Chelsea defender.

Full story: the Sun

Capello has been appointed as the new head coach of Russia, according to national team captain and Arsenal forward Andrey Arshavin, who adds: "We wish him success in his new position."

Full story: Andrey Arshavin's website

John Terry, 31, and Anton Ferdinand, 27, could face disrepute charges from the FA when it assesses the evidence disclosed during the court trial that found the Chelsea captain not guilty of racially abusing the Queens Park Rangers defender.

Full story: the Guardian

Football is on trial and will pay a heavy price in the fallout of the Terry trial, according to Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor.

Full story: Daily Mail

Stoke striker Peter Crouch says he is "gutted" to have missed out on playing for England at Euro 2012 but hopes he can win a place back in Roy Hodgson's side.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Chelsea won £47.3m prize money by winning the Champions League in May, almost £20m more than Manchester United, who failed to reach the last 16.

Full story: the Guardian

Cattermole has made 73 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Wigan in August 2009

Jody Craddock's Wolves career is in doubt after the 36-year-old missed out on the club's pre-season trip to the Republic of Ireland.

Full story: Express & Star

Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill wants to ensure Lee Cattermole, 24, who is out of contract next summer, signs a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Full story: Daily Mail

Michael Laudrup has admitted Swansea will have to wait until the Olympics are over before they can tie Scott Sinclair, 23, down with a new contract.

Full story: South Wales Evening Post

Alberto Aquilani's agent insists Liverpool's 28-year-old Italian midfielder will remain at Anfield for the coming season.

Full story: the Guardian

Stoke's Danny Higginbotham, 33, is bracing himself for crucial talks with manager Tony Pulis which will decide his future at the Britannia Stadium.

Full story: Stoke Sentinel

AND FINALLY...

In an attempt to drive season-ticket sales at Selhurst Park, bikini-clad Crystal Palace cheerleaders have been taking part in an energetic pre-season warm-up and have shot a video of themselves performing to chart-topping hit 'Call Me Maybe' by Carly Rae Jepsen.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Rangers, used to playing in some of Europe's finest stadiums, will be forced to play on a sloping pitch with a wide shale track around it when they visit Berwick Rangers' Shielfield Park - also home to Berwick Bandits speedway club - next season.

Full story: Daily Record