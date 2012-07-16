Monday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Newcastle have stepped up their bid to land Andy Carroll, 23, after having a bid to take the Liverpool striker back to Tyneside on a season-long loan rejected.

Full story: Daily Mail

Manchester City are set to beat Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham to the signing of 17-year-old French forward M'Baye Niang, who plays for Caen.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Newcastle to make new bid for Andy Carroll

Real Madrid are close to a £30m deal for Luka Modric, 26, with just a final few elements of the deal with Tottenham to be ironed out.

Full story: Daily Mail

Roberto Mancini insists he wants to keep Carlos Tevez and Edin Dzeko despite Manchester City's interest in Robin van Persie.

Full story: Daily Express

Chelsea could be beaten to the signing of Inter Milan right-back Maicon, 30, by Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Full story: Metro

Stoke's move for USA and Houston Dynamos midfielder Geoff Cameron, 27, could be scuppered by Major League Soccer authorities putting a £2.2m valuation on the player.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Chelsea midfielder Florent Malouda's wage demands are preventing a possible move to Brazilian side Santos.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Everton, West Ham and QPR are all vying to sign 19-year-old Inter Milan striker Luc Castaignos.

Full story: Inside Futbol

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United midfielder Anderson wants to use next season to prove his doubters wrong and show why the Old Trafford club paid Porto £25m for him.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Mick McCarthy could be given the Nottingham Forest manager's job on Monday after ending his Portugal holiday early.

Gary Neville says realism is needed over what can be expected of England in major tournaments

Full story: Daily Express

Gary Neville has said the notion that England must always beat nations such as Italy is "arrogant" and "disrespectful" to such opposition and that a major dose of realism is required to dispel the expectation that the national team have to go close to winning every tournament they play in.

Full story: Independent

Juan Mata has warned Spain that their favourites tag for the upcoming Olympics football competition does not guarantee success.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Tottenham new boy Gylfi Sigurdsson has revealed the prospect of challenging for trophies lured him to the club.

Full story: talkSPORT

AND FINALLY...

Fans and athletes in Spain have been quick to express their horror at the outfits which will be worn by Spanish Olympians at the London 2012 Games after pictures were leaked.

Full story: Metro