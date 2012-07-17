Tuesday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsene Wenger has demonstrated Arsenal still have plenty of ambition by offering £9m to sign goalscoring midfielder Paulinho, 23, from Brazilian club Corinthians.

West Ham have made a move for Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov, 31, who has become frustrated with life at Old Trafford following a lack of first-team games.

Manchester United's pursuit of Lucas Moura, 19, hit another financial snag when it emerged that Sao Paulo's asking price could soon increase to £34m.

Real Madrid believe they are the only club that Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric, 26, wants to join this summer. President, Florentino Perez, has told friends he is supremely confident of closing the deal.

Chelsea's attempts to sign Napoli striker Edinson Cavani for £35m are being held up by the striker's £150,000-a-week wage demands.

Liverpool striker Andy Carroll, 23, has told his representatives to secure him a return to Newcastle.

But the Reds will seek to recoup at least £20m from the sale of Carroll this summer, a valuation that will test Newcastle's aspirations to re-sign the England striker before the new Premier League campaign.

Netherlands international defender Ron Vlaar is keen to push through an £8m move from Feyenoord to Aston Villa.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in the Championship by rivalling Blackburn and Nottingham Forest's interest in taking QPR's Joey Barton on loan.

Lille and Marseille are hoping to persuade former Tottenham striker Louis Saha, 33, to return to France as the free agent ponders his next move.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Malaga striker Jose Salomon Rondon, 22, who has scored 27 goals in two seasons at the cash-strapped club. Giovani dos Santos could move in the opposite direction.

Argentine midfielder Claudio Yacob, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, is expected to move to West Brom after the 24-year-old's contract expired at Buenos Aires side Racing Club.

Blackburn are hopeful of completing a £2.5m deal for West Brom striker Simon Cox, 25.

OTHER GOSSIP

Four months after walking away from his £5m-a-year job as England manager, Fabio Capello is back in the big time after winning the race to succeed Dick Advocaat as coach of the Russia national side.

Arsenal striker Robin van Persie returned to training with the club yesterday for the first time since announcing he would not be signing a new contract only to find he was not included in their online catalogue.

Football Association chairman David Bernstein will defend the Football Association's work in tackling racism when he reports to a committee of MPs in response to their long-running football governance inquiry.

Manchester United midfielder Anderson has admitted he faces a make-or-break season at Old Trafford after five injury-hit campaigns. "I really want to show what I can do this season, produce my best and help the team," he said.

Team GB striker Craig Bellamy has vowed to embrace the Olympics after a welcome greeting from double gold medallist Kelly Holmes.

Mick McCarthy has turned down the chance to become the new Nottingham Forest manager after talks with the club's hierarchy.

AND FINALLY...

Aston Villa may sell Jean Makoun, 29, because the Cameroon midfielder's lack of English is making it hard for him to get a new work permit.

