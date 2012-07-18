Wednesday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has made Micah Richards one of his main targets and is planning a £20m bid for the Manchester City defender.

Full story: Daily Star

New Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas is hoping to beat Chelsea to the signing of Brazilian striker Hulk from Porto.

Full story: Daily Mail

Just like Hulk, midfielder Oscar has arrived in London with the Brazil Olympic squad and will have a medical ahead of his £25m move from Internacional to Chelsea.

Full story: Daily Mail

Moura has also been tracked by Inter Milan

Dimitar Berbatov could join AC Milan or Juventus, according to the Manchester United striker's agent.

Full story: talkSPORT

Manchester United have failed with a £29.8m bid for Sao Paulo midfielder Lucas Moura, 19, according to the Brazilian club.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart insists he wants to stay at the north London club and is excited by the prospect of working under new boss Andre Villas-Boas.

Full story: the Sun

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has told Andy Carroll's advisors that the striker can leave the club, with Newcastle believed to be preparing a new bid of £16m.

Full story: the Sun

Arsenal will tell Robin van Persie that he will not be permitted to leave the Emirates this summer, forcing him to see out the last 12 months of his contract.

Full story: the Times (subscription required)

New Watford manager Gianfranco Zola wants Italian legends Filippo Inzaghi, 38, and Alessandro Del Piero, 37, who are both free agents.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Barcelona could move for Liverpool defender Daniel Agger after being priced out of a move for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Javi Martinez, 23.

Full story: Daily Mail

France striker Bafetimbi Gomis, 26, will reject a move to Tottenham in order to stay with Lyon.

Full story: talkSPORT

Watford bound? Inzaghi and Del Piero share 148 Italy caps

Fulham have opened talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 19, on loan.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Manchester City defender Kolo Toure could price himself out of a move to Saudi club Al Hilal with a request for £50,000 a week after tax and a rent-free home, two cars, paid-for flights and the captaincy.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Lokomotiv Moscow are looking to thwart Tottenham's bid to sign striker Emmanuel Adebayor from Manchester City after making an £8m move for the striker.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Liverpool are on the verge of signing USA striker Clint Dempsey after agreeing a £10m fee with Fulham.

Full story: Daily Mail

Defender Scott Dann could join Ajax on loan following Blackburn's relegation to the Championship. Reading and Southampton have been put off by the centre-back's £6m price tag.

Full story: Daily Mail

Dann made 27 starts for Blackburn last season

Tottenham midfielder Danny Rose, 22, is resigned to Luka Modric's departure from White Hart Lane and admits he does not know where his own future lies after the appointment of Andre Villas-Boas.

Full story: London Evening Standard

Chelsea are close to signing Eden Hazard's younger brother Thorgan, 19, according to Lens sporting director Antoine Sibierski.

Full story: La Voix du Nord newspaper (French)

OTHER GOSSIP

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who was banned for eight matches for racially abusing Patrice Evra, has reopened his row with Manchester United's French defender by using a Uruguayan television interview to claim: "In England, Man United has this political power, and you have to respect that and shut your mouth."

Full story: Daily Mirror

Striker Peter Odemwingie could be on his way out of West Brom after a training ground bust-up with new manager Steve Clarke.

Full story: talkSPORT

Arsenal have still not opened contract talks with Theo Walcott despite the prospect of the England winger leaving as a free agent next summer.

Full story: Guardian

Veteran defender David Weir, 42, is ready to play for Everton again if needed.

Full story: Liverpool Echo

AND FINALLY...

Yaya Toure's stint on an exercise bike during Manchester City's pre-season trip to Austria was livened up by the dancing of sports scientist Tom Parry.

Full story: Metro