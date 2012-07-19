Thursday's gossip column - transfers and rumours
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Sir Alex Ferguson has told friends that Manchester United will beat City and Juventus in the race to sign Arsenal captain Robin van Persie in a £20m deal.
Andre Villas-Boas has told Luka Modric, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, he will not be leaving Tottenham until Spurs' £35m valuation is met.
Chelsea have reopened talks with Marseille over Spanish right-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 22, who would cost £7m.
Midfielder Florent Malouda is one of several Blues player who will be told they can leave Stamford Bridge.
Borussia Dortmund's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 23, has opened the door on a move to Manchester United by revealing he wants to play in the Premier League.
Liverpool striker Andy Carroll wants his future resolved in the next week. The England international, 23, has been linked with Newcastle, Fulham and Aston Villa.
The Anfield club have been told they must pay £10m if they want to sign Fulham striker Clint Dempsey.
Emmanuel Adebayor's £6m move from Manchester City to Tottenham has stalled because of the striker's wage demands.
Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring Barcelona forward Ibrahim Afellay after the Dutchman, 26, was told he would only have a peripheral role under new manager Tito Vilanova.
Fulham have opened talks with French side Evian to sign Ivory Coast striker Yannick Sagbo, 24, who would cost around £3.5m. Manager Martin Jol has also considered Huddersfield's Jordan Rhodes and Juventus veteran Vincenzo Iaquinta, 32.
Fulham are set to move for Nigel Reo-Coker, 28, who is a free agent after leaving Bolton following their relegation.
Arsenal have been told to increase their offer for French prospect M'Baye Niang, 17, after having a bid rejected by Caen.
Newcastle have fallen behind Inter Milan and Napoli in the race for Lyon's France international defender Aly Cissokho, 24.
Sunderland are leading the race to sign 21-year-old Blackpool winger Matt Phillips, but face stiff competition from Everton and Wigan.
Leeds are set to sign striker Luke Varney, 29, from Portsmouth but will pay the £300,000 fee to Derby - who are still owed from Varney's move to Fratton Park last summer.
OTHER GOSSIP
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is ready to open contract talks with England winger Theo Walcott, whose current deal expires next summer.
Gary Neville says Team GB coach Stuart Pearce was right not to select his friend David Beckham for the Olympics.
Blackburn have taken Freiburg's Mali international striker Garra Dembele, 26, on trial.
Former Chelsea defender Alex believes Andre Villas-Boas should have been given more time at Stamford Bridge - despite being dumped by the Portuguese.
AND FINALLY...
Alan Pardew and his Newcastle players took a break from their pre-season training camp in Germany on Wednesday by enjoying a two-hour white water rafting session.
Liverpool's players are expected to win the ball back within seven seconds of losing possession and are given thorough details of the passing options they must offer every team-mate, wherever they are on the pitch, under new manager Brendan Rodgers.