Saturday's gossip column

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United fear Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie, 28, will cost £30m as Fergie battles rivals Man City and Juventus for the star forward.

Van Persie has refused to sign a new deal with Arsenal

Full story: Daily Mail

Arsenal's hierarchy are prepared to play hardball and have told the Dutchman he cannot leave for less than £20m.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Sir Alex Ferguson is considering an £8m bid for Everton defender Leighton Baines, after the Manchester United boss confirmed plans to bring in a new left-back this summer.

Full story: Metro

Manchester United must "pay a little more" to land Lucas Moura, as Sao Paulo confirm they have rejected a £29m offer for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Full story: Daily Mail

Luka Modric missed Tottenham's final training session ahead of their tour of the United States amid continued speculation linking the 26-year-old midfielder with Real Madrid.

Full story: Guardian

Berbatov made just five league starts last season

Galatasaray have revealed they are in talks with Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov, 31.

Full story: Metro

Former Leeds and Liverpool man Harry Kewell, 33, has issued a 'come and get me' plea to English clubs after quitting Melbourne Victory.

Full story: talkSPORT

Inter Milan star Wesley Sneijder, 28, has turned down clubs in England, Russia and Turkey to stay with the Serie A giants.

Full story: talkSPORT

Fulham and West Ham are rivalling Newcastle in the chase for FC Twente's Brazilian defender Douglas, 24, and all three have submitted bids.

Full story: The Sun

Wigan have made a £3m offer for Real Mallorca defender Ivan Ramis but will have to increase their bid for the Spaniard, 27, to £4.25m.

Full story: The Sun

Out-of-favour Manchester City forward Roque Santa Cruz, 30, wants to remain in the north west as he seeks new club.

Full story: Daily Mail

Newcastle midfielder Tiote wants to stay

Newly-promoted Southampton will make another offer for PSV'S Netherlands international striker Jeremain Lens, 24, after failing with a £5m bid.

Full story: The Sun

West Brom have rejected a £4m bid for striker Peter Odemwingie, 31, from Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

Full story: talkSPORT

Norwich City have made an increased offer for Leeds captain Robert Snodgrass, 24, as they look to reunite the midfielder with Bradley Johnson and Jonny Howson.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Rangers manager Ally McCoist will step up efforts to sign targets like Craig Beattie, Ian Black and Fran Sandaza before a 12-month signing ban comes into place.

Full story: The Sun

Rangers have opened talks with Dean Shiels, who has rejected a new deal with Kilmarnock, while fellow midfielder Steve Jennings is also a target after the Englishman's exit from Motherwell.

Full story: Daily Express

Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng admits he would be interested in a move to English football following the decision to deny the new Rangers a place in the Scottish Premier League but says he is focusing on South Korea's Olympic campaign.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Scotland winger Matt Phillips is wanted by Sunderland, Everton, Aston Villa, Reading and Swansea City, but Blackpool plan to hold on to the 21-year-old.

Full story: Daily Record

Kilmarnock have secured former Livingston striker Rory Boulding on a three-year contract.

Full story: The Sun

Former Dundee United defender Mihael Kovacevic, who has left Zadar, and right-back Jon Bateson, released by Macclesfield, are expected to sign one-year contracts with Ross County today.

Full story: The Sun

OTHER GOSSIP

Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote, 26, claims he will not be leaving the Magpies this summer, despite interest from clubs including Manchester United.

Full story: Daily Mirror

Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo has told his side to forget about being kings of Europe and instead focus on chasing down Premier League champions Manchester City.

Full story: Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate turned down the chance to become the FA's technical director over concerns about the job description during lengthy negotiations.

Full story: Daily Mail

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson thinks Michael Carrick, 31, is key to bringing the Champions League trophy back to Old Trafford.

Full story: The Sun

United midfielder Darren Fletcher, 28, has dismissed concerns that his career is over.

Full story: Daily Express

Fifa has decreed that Rangers will receive no compensation from Everton, Stoke, Sion and Norwich respectively for Steven Naismith, Jamie Ness, Kyle Lafferty and Steven Whittaker after the players left Ibrox following the club's financial crisis - but will receive £800,000 for Steven Davis after an agreement was reached with Southampton.

Full story: Daily Record

The Scottish Football League has no plans to consider stripping League Cup titles from Rangers even if the club is found guilty of making undisclosed payments to players via Employment Benefit Trusts.

Full story: The Herald

Sevco Scotland has agreed to pay all outstanding fines, football debts and court costs in return for the Scottish Football Association granting their new Rangers membership and a place in Division Three this season.

Full story: The Herald

AND FINALLY...

Manchester United struggle to get to grips with a tricky opponent on their pre-season tour in South Africa - a giant snake.

Full story: Metro