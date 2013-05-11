Saturday's gossip column
- From the section Football
TRANSFER GOSSIP
Manchester United are considering a £30m bid for Real Madrid's French international forward Karim Benzema, 25, and could let Wayne Rooney leave for £25m.
Turkish side Galatasaray want to sign Chelsea defender John Terry, 32, and Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov, 32.
Arsenal have made Fiorentina forward Stevan Jovetic, 23, their top summer target and are confident of landing him for a bargain price.
Manchester City are lining up a £25m bid for Sevilla's 27-year-old winger Jesus Navas.
Ajax's 24-year-old defender Toby Alderweireld has indicated his interest in a move to Liverpool but does not want to sign for Manchester City.
Loic Remy will leave Queens Park Rangers this summer, with Inter Milan and Napoli interested in the 26-year-old striker.
Stoke have agreed terms with English-born Australian defender Alex Grant, 19, who came through the youth ranks at Portsmouth.
Middlesbrough are pondering a summer move for Blackburn's Norwegian international winger Josh King, 21.
Full story: Lancashire Telegraph
OTHER GOSSIP
On the eve of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Wigan, reports from Spain claim City manager Roberto Mancini is set to be replaced by Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini.
It will be a double Manchester United retirement on Sunday, as midfielder Paul Scholes will quit playing - for the second time - to become a coach at Old Trafford.
Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay, 41, has been approached by Everton as a potential replacement for Manchester United-bound David Moyes.
Former England coach Terry Venables says Tottenham maestro Gareth Bale, 23, is the "calibre of player" new boss Moyes should sign at Manchester United.
Another Ex-England coach, Fabio Capello, says Sir Alex Ferguson chose to retire as United boss because of "excess stress".
Meanwhile, United have promised Moyes he will have the final say on whether to sell forward Wayne Rooney at the end of the season.
Newcastle have put their transfer plans on hold until their Premier League safety is assured.
And Magpies boss Alan Pardew says he is keen to hold "clear the air" talks with owner Mike Ashley.
Full story: Newcastle Chronicle
AND FINALLY
A "psychic" llama from Sussex predicted that Brighton would win the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Crystal Palace.(The game was drawn 0-0)
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan agreed to buy Manchester United for £11.5m in the 1980s - until his wife persuaded him it would be bad business.