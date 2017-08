Transfer deals - March 2014

The transfer window closed for clubs in England and the Scottish Premiership on 31 January.

The loan window for Football League clubs closed on 27 March. Teams can still sign free agents or, in the case of an emergency, bring in loan players.

Under Football League rules, long-term loans can be also turned into permanent deals outside a transfer window.

28 MARCH

Alen Halilovic [Dinamo Zagreb - Barcelona] £1.8m *

Enoch Showumni [Notts County - Plymouth] Loan

27 MARCH

Kwesi Appiah [Crystal Palace - Wimbledon] Loan

Adam Barton [Coventry - Fleetwood] Loan

Anderson Bravo [Blackpool - Stevenage] Loan

Ryan Brobbel [Middlesbrough - York] Loan

Baily Cargill [Bournemouth - Torquay] Loan

Shaquile Coulthirst [Tottenham - Torquay] Loan

Billy Daniels [Coventry - Cheltenham] Loan

Lucas Dawson [Stoke - Carlisle] Loan

Carlos Edwards [Ipswich - Millwall] Loan

[Swansea - Crawley] Loan

Liam Grimshaw [Manchester United - Morecambe] Loan

[Sunderland - Hartlepool] Loan

Ashley Hemmings [Walsall - Burton] Loan

Conor Henderson [Hull - Stevenage] Loan

Danny Hollands [Charlton - Portsmouth] Loan

Hallam Hope [Everton - Bury] Loan

John Lundstram [Everton - Leyton Orient] Loan

Gary Madine [Sheffield Wednesday - Carlisle] Loan

John Marquis [Millwall - Northampton] Loan

Sean McGinty [Sheffield United - Rochdale] Loan

Jeffrey Monakana [Brighton - Crawley] Loan

Jacob Murphy [Norwich - Southend] Loan

Jordan Mustoe [Wigan - Morecambe] Loan

[Sunderland - Hartlepool] Loan

Lee Peltier [Leeds - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Matthew Pennington [Everton - Tranmere] Loan

Davide Petrucci [Manchester United - Charlton] Loan

David Prutton [Sheffield Wednesday - Coventry] Loan

Albert Riera [Unattached- Watford]

Andy Robinson [Southampton - Bolton] Loan

Danny Rose [Barnsley - Bury] Loan

Danny Rowe [Rotherham - Wycombe] Loan

Jon Stead [Huddersfield - Bradford] Loan

Tom Thorpe [Manchester United - Birmingham] Loan

Blair Turgott [West Ham - Dagenham] Loan

Apostolos Vellios [Everton - Blackpool] Loan

Alex Wynter [Crystal Palace - Colchester]

26 MARCH

Mahamadou Diarra [Unattached - Fulham]

Nathan Eccleston [Blackpool - Coventry] Loan

Tom Flanagan [MK Dons - Stevenage] Loan

Matthew Kennedy [Everton - MK Dons] Loan

Lucas Neill [Watford - Doncaster] Loan

25 MARCH

[Leeds - Tranmere] Loan

24 MARCH

Calvin Andrew [Unattached - York]

Alex Henshall [Man City - Ipswich] Loan

Evan Horwood [Tranmere - Northampton] Loan

22 MARCH

Shaun Miller [Sheffield United - Shrewsbury] Loan

21 MARCH

Robert Earnshaw [Unattached - Blackpool]

Ryan Edwards [Blackburn - Morecambe] Loan

Jamar Loza [Norwich - Southend] Loan

Callum McFadzean [Sheffield United - Burton] Loan

20 MARCH

Chris Baird [Unattached - Burnley]

Iain Hume [Preston - Fleetwood] Loan

19 MARCH

[Unattached - Burton] Free

18 MARCH

Jack Collison [West Ham - Wigan] Loan

Dominic Iorfa [Wolves - Shrewsbury] Loan

James Loveridge [Swansea - MK Dons] Loan

17 MARCH

Rhys McCabe [Sheffield Wednesday - Portsmouth] Loan

[Tottenham - Charlton] Loan

Johan Ter Horst [Folkestone Invicta - Hull City] Undisclosed *

15 MARCH

Martin Paterson [Huddersfield - Bristol City] Loan

14 MARCH

Joel Byrom [Preston - Oldham] Loan

Adel Gafaiti [Norwich - Oldham] Loan

Cristian Lopez [Huddersfield - Northampton] Loan

Stefan Maierhofer [Unattached - FC Koln]

Nyron Nosworthy [Watford - Bristol City]

Mark Randall [Unattached - MK Dons]

[Chesterfield - Wycombe] Loan

13 MARCH

Mason Bennett [Derby - Chesterfield] Loan

Chris Hussey [Burton - Bury] Loan

Lloyd Isgrove [Southampton - Peterborough] Loan

Jonte Smith [Crawley - FC Kemi Kings] Loan

Jack Stephens [Southampton - Swindon] Loan

11 MARCH

James Alabi [Stoke - Scunthorpe] Loan

Reece Brown [Watford - Carlisle] Loan

[FC United - Fleetwood] Undisclosed **

[Peterborough - Chesterfield] Loan

James Pearson [Leicester - Carlisle] Loan

Jakub Sokolik [Liverpool - Southend] Loan

8 MARCH

Adam Buxton [Wigan - Accrington] Loan

Liam Feeney [Millwall - Blackburn] Loan

7 MARCH

[Cambridge - Dagenham] Loan

Adam Drury [Leeds - Bradford] Loan

Sam Foley [Yeovil - Shrewsbury] Loan

Michael Keane [Manchester United - Blackburn] Loan

6 MARCH

Junior Brown [Fleetwood - Tranmere] Loan

Kieron Freeman [Derby - Sheffield United] Loan

5 MARCH

Nemanja Vidic [Manchester United - Inter Milan] Free *

3 MARCH

Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Ostersunds FK] Loan

Nathan Tyson [Blackpool - Notts County] Loan

* Denotes deal will go through at the end of the season.

** Player has been loaned back to selling club.