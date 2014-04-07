Transfer deals - April 2014

The transfer window closed for clubs in England and the Scottish Premiership on 31 January.

The loan window for Football League clubs closed on 27 March. Teams can still sign free agents or, in the case of an emergency, bring in loan players.

Under Football League rules, long-term loans can be also turned into permanent deals outside a transfer window.

28 APRIL

Neil Danns [Leicester - Bolton] Free *

20 APRIL

David Vaughan [Sunderland - Nottingham Forest] Free *

14 APRIL

Sebastian Rode [Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern Munich] Free *

Ibrahima Traore [VfB Stuttgart - Borussia Monchengladbach] Free *

11 APRIL

Lewis Price [Crystal Palace - Mansfield] Loan

9 APRIL

Adrian Ramos [Hertha Berlin - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed *

8 APRIL

Charlie Raglan [FC United of Manchester - Chesterfield] Undisclosed *

4 APRIL

Martyn Waghorn [Leicester - Wigan] Free

* Denotes deal will go through at the end of the season.