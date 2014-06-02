Transfer deals - May 2014

The transfer window closed for clubs in England and the Scottish Premiership on 31 January. The loan window for Football League clubs closed on 27 March.

Teams can still sign free agents or, in the case of an emergency, bring in loan players.

Clubs can buy domestic players again once they have played their final game of the season. International deals can go through from 10 June.

Under Football League rules, long-term loans can be also turned into permanent deals outside a transfer window.

30 MAY

Scott Bain [Alloa - Dundee] Free

[Nottingham Forest - Rotherham] Free

Mark Ellis [Crewe - Shrewsbury] Free

Chris Hussey [Burton - Bury] Free*

Billy Knott [Sunderland - Bradford] Free*

James McPake [Hibernian - Dundee] Free

George Taft [Leicester - Burton] Free

Kevin Thomson [Hibernian - Dundee] Free

29 MAY

Lukasz Fabianski [Arsenal - Swansea] Free*

Matt Gill [Exeter - Tranmere] Free

Jordi Gomez [Wigan - Sunderland] Free*

Jason Mooney [Tranmere - York] Free*

Aaron Morris [AFC Wimbledon - Gillingham] Free*

Glenn Morris [Aldershot - Gillingham] Free*

Liam O'Brien [Brentford - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free

28 MAY

Danny Andrew [Macclesfield - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

[Preston - Burton] Free

Asa Hall [Shrewsbury - Cheltenham] Free

Billy Jones [West Brom - Sunderland] Free*

[Stevenage - Mansfield] Free

[Reading - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Eliot Richards [Bristol Rovers - Tranmere] Free

Ash Taylor [Tranmere Rovers - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

[Cheltenham - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

[Velez Sarsfield - West Ham] Undisclosed

27 MAY

Dorian Dervite [Charlton - Bolton] Free*

Brian Jensen [Bury - Crawley] Free

Shaleum Logan [Brentford - Aberdeen] Free*

[Man Utd - Cardiff City] Free*

[Doncaster - Watford] Free

24 MAY

Heurelho Gomes [Tottenham - Watford] Free*

23 MAY

Marc Albrighton [Aston Villa - Leicester] Free

Jack Barmby [Manchester United - Leicester City] Free*

Guido Burgstaller [Rapid Vienna - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Danny Green [Charlton - MK Dons] Free

Sido Jombati [Cheltenham - Wycombe] Free

Nat Knight-Percival [Peterborough - Shrewsbury] Free

[Newcastle - Rotherham] Free

Matthew Upson [Brighton - Leicester] Free*

22 MAY

Phil Bardsley [Sunderland - Stoke] Free*

Ben Hamer [Charlton - Leicester] Free

Danny Hollands [Charlton - Portsmouth] Free

Femi Ilesanmi [Dagenham - York]*

Sean Rigg [Oxford - AFC Wimbledon] Free

21 MAY

Carlos Edwards [Ipswich - Millwall] Free

[Real Valladolid - Cardiff City] Free*

[Sheffield Wednesday - Notts County] Free

Andy Robinson [Southampton - Bolton] Free*

Nathan Smith [Chesterfield - Yeovil] Free*

20 MAY

Jamie Devitt [Chesterfield - Morecambe] Free

Ryan Edwards [Blackburn - Morecambe] Free

Craig Gardner [Sunderland - West Brom] Free*

Darren Jones [AFC Wimbledon - Newport County] Free

Yan Klukowski [Forest Green Rovers - Newport County] Free

Sean McGinty [Sheffield United - Rochdale] Free*

Deane Smalley [Oxford - Plymouth] Free

Alan Smith [MK Dons - Notts County] Free

Nzuzi Toko [Grasshopper Zurich - Brighton] Free*

Ashley Vincent [Cheltenham - Shrewsbury] Free

19 MAY

Jamal Campbell-Ryce [Notts County - Sheffield United] Free*

Liam Feeney [Millwall - Bolton] Free*

Ryan Lowe [Tranmere - Bury] Undisclosed

Marc McNulty [Livingston - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Jimmy Smith [Stevenage - Crawley] Undisclosed

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen [Borussia Monchengladbach - Barcelona] Undisclosed

[Kidderminster - Cheltenham] Free

17 MAY

Vanja Milinkovic [FK Vojvodina - Manchester United] £1.4m

16 MAY

[Rotherham - Bury] Undisclosed

[Middlesbrough - Bradford] Free

[Newcastle - Bournemouth] Free*

[Brentford - Wycombe] Undisclosed

15 MAY

Paul Hayes [Scunthorpe - Wycombe] Free

Daniel Jones [Unattached - Chesterfield]

Jack Muldoon [Worksop - Rochdale] Free

14 MAY

Marc Richards [Chesterfield - Northampton] Free

13 MAY

Kurtis Cumberbatch [Watford - Charlton] Free

12 MAY

[Swindon - Plymouth] Free

Liam Trotter [Millwall - Bolton] Free*

9 MAY

Danny Fox [Southampton - Nottingham Forest] Free

8 MAY

Philip Roberts [Unattached - Dundee] Free

7 MAY

Zander Diamond [Burton - Northampton] Free

3 MAY

[Sheffield Wednesday - Bury] Undisclosed

* Denotes deal will go through on 1 July.

** Subject to a medical.