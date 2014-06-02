Transfer deals - May 2014
The transfer window closed for clubs in England and the Scottish Premiership on 31 January. The loan window for Football League clubs closed on 27 March.
Teams can still sign free agents or, in the case of an emergency, bring in loan players.
Clubs can buy domestic players again once they have played their final game of the season. International deals can go through from 10 June.
Under Football League rules, long-term loans can be also turned into permanent deals outside a transfer window.
30 MAY
Scott Bain [Alloa - Dundee] Free
[Nottingham Forest - Rotherham] Free
Mark Ellis [Crewe - Shrewsbury] Free
Chris Hussey [Burton - Bury] Free*
Billy Knott [Sunderland - Bradford] Free*
James McPake [Hibernian - Dundee] Free
George Taft [Leicester - Burton] Free
Kevin Thomson [Hibernian - Dundee] Free
29 MAY
Lukasz Fabianski [Arsenal - Swansea] Free*
Matt Gill [Exeter - Tranmere] Free
Jordi Gomez [Wigan - Sunderland] Free*
Jason Mooney [Tranmere - York] Free*
Aaron Morris [AFC Wimbledon - Gillingham] Free*
Glenn Morris [Aldershot - Gillingham] Free*
Liam O'Brien [Brentford - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free
28 MAY
Danny Andrew [Macclesfield - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
[Preston - Burton] Free
Asa Hall [Shrewsbury - Cheltenham] Free
Billy Jones [West Brom - Sunderland] Free*
[Stevenage - Mansfield] Free
[Reading - Cardiff] Undisclosed
Eliot Richards [Bristol Rovers - Tranmere] Free
Ash Taylor [Tranmere Rovers - Aberdeen] Undisclosed
[Cheltenham - Aberdeen] Undisclosed
[Velez Sarsfield - West Ham] Undisclosed
27 MAY
Dorian Dervite [Charlton - Bolton] Free*
Brian Jensen [Bury - Crawley] Free
Shaleum Logan [Brentford - Aberdeen] Free*
[Man Utd - Cardiff City] Free*
[Doncaster - Watford] Free
24 MAY
Heurelho Gomes [Tottenham - Watford] Free*
23 MAY
Marc Albrighton [Aston Villa - Leicester] Free
Jack Barmby [Manchester United - Leicester City] Free*
Guido Burgstaller [Rapid Vienna - Cardiff] Undisclosed
Danny Green [Charlton - MK Dons] Free
Sido Jombati [Cheltenham - Wycombe] Free
Nat Knight-Percival [Peterborough - Shrewsbury] Free
[Newcastle - Rotherham] Free
Matthew Upson [Brighton - Leicester] Free*
22 MAY
Phil Bardsley [Sunderland - Stoke] Free*
Ben Hamer [Charlton - Leicester] Free
Danny Hollands [Charlton - Portsmouth] Free
Femi Ilesanmi [Dagenham - York]*
Sean Rigg [Oxford - AFC Wimbledon] Free
21 MAY
Carlos Edwards [Ipswich - Millwall] Free
[Real Valladolid - Cardiff City] Free*
[Sheffield Wednesday - Notts County] Free
Andy Robinson [Southampton - Bolton] Free*
Nathan Smith [Chesterfield - Yeovil] Free*
20 MAY
Jamie Devitt [Chesterfield - Morecambe] Free
Ryan Edwards [Blackburn - Morecambe] Free
Craig Gardner [Sunderland - West Brom] Free*
Darren Jones [AFC Wimbledon - Newport County] Free
Yan Klukowski [Forest Green Rovers - Newport County] Free
Sean McGinty [Sheffield United - Rochdale] Free*
Deane Smalley [Oxford - Plymouth] Free
Alan Smith [MK Dons - Notts County] Free
Nzuzi Toko [Grasshopper Zurich - Brighton] Free*
Ashley Vincent [Cheltenham - Shrewsbury] Free
19 MAY
Jamal Campbell-Ryce [Notts County - Sheffield United] Free*
Liam Feeney [Millwall - Bolton] Free*
Ryan Lowe [Tranmere - Bury] Undisclosed
Marc McNulty [Livingston - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Jimmy Smith [Stevenage - Crawley] Undisclosed
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen [Borussia Monchengladbach - Barcelona] Undisclosed
[Kidderminster - Cheltenham] Free
17 MAY
Vanja Milinkovic [FK Vojvodina - Manchester United] £1.4m
16 MAY
[Rotherham - Bury] Undisclosed
[Middlesbrough - Bradford] Free
[Newcastle - Bournemouth] Free*
[Brentford - Wycombe] Undisclosed
15 MAY
Paul Hayes [Scunthorpe - Wycombe] Free
Daniel Jones [Unattached - Chesterfield]
Jack Muldoon [Worksop - Rochdale] Free
14 MAY
Marc Richards [Chesterfield - Northampton] Free
13 MAY
Kurtis Cumberbatch [Watford - Charlton] Free
12 MAY
[Swindon - Plymouth] Free
Liam Trotter [Millwall - Bolton] Free*
9 MAY
Danny Fox [Southampton - Nottingham Forest] Free
8 MAY
Philip Roberts [Unattached - Dundee] Free
7 MAY
Zander Diamond [Burton - Northampton] Free
3 MAY
[Sheffield Wednesday - Bury] Undisclosed
* Denotes deal will go through on 1 July.
** Subject to a medical.