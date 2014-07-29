Transfer deals - June 2014

The transfer window re-opened on the final day of the domestic season and will close at 23:00 BST on Monday, 1 September.

Clubs could buy domestic players again once they had played their final game of the season. International deals can go through from 10 June.

Once the transfer window closes, teams can still sign free agents and clubs outside the Premier League can bring in loan players in the case of an emergency.

Under Football League rules, long-term loans can be also turned into permanent deals outside a transfer window.

Biggest British signing so far: Chelsea's reported £30m signing of Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Busiest clubs this summer: Rotherham United have signed 11 players so far.

Busiest Premier League club this summer: Stoke City have signed four players so far.

30 JUNE

Stuart Beavon [Preston - Burton] Loan

Trevor Carson [Bury - Cheltenham] Free

Brennan Dickenson [Brighton - Gillingham] Free

Andy Drury [Crawley - Luton] £100,000

Paul Green [Leeds - Rotherham] Free

[Luton - Stevenage] Free

Artur Krysiak [Exeter - Yeovil] Free

Ryan McGivern [Hibernian - Port Vale] Undisclosed

John-Joe O'Toole [Bristol Rovers - Northampton] Free

Robert Snodgrass [Norwich - Hull] Undisclosed (believed to be more than £6m)

Jakub Sokolik (Liverpool - Yeovil] Free

[Shrewsbury - York] Free

Lyle Taylor [Sheffield United - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

Wallace [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

[Hartlepool - Stevenage] Free

Chris Weale [Shrewsbury - Yeovil] Free

[Gillingham - Stevenage] Free

Nicky Wroe [Preston - Notts County] Free

28 JUNE

[Manchester United - Dynamo Moscow] £4.4m (initial)

Oriol Riera [Osasuna - Wigan] Undisclosed

James Tavernier [Newcastle - Wigan] Undisclosed

27 JUNE

Kris Boyd [Kilmarnock - Rangers] Free

Febian Brandy [Sheffield United - Rotherham] Free

Billy Clarke [Crawley - Bradford] Free*

Gary Dicker [Crawley - Carlisle] Free

Kelvin Etuhu [Barnsley - Bury] Free

Bafetimbi Gomis [Lyon - Swansea] Free

Andre Gray [Luton - Brentford] Undisclosed

Matt Harrold [Bristol Rovers - Crawley] Free

Alex Henshall [Manchester City - Ipswich] Free

Marcus Holness [Burton - Tranmere] Free

Liam Kelly [Bristol City - Oldham] Undisclosed

Michael Kightly [Stoke - Burnley] Undisclosed

Kyle Lafferty [Palermo - Norwich City] Undisclosed*

AJ Leitch-Smith [Crewe - Yeovil] Free

Moses Odubajo [Leyton Orient - Brentford] £1m

Billy Paynter [Doncaster - Carlisle] Free

Frazer Richardson [Middlesbrough - Rotherham] Free

Luke Shaw [Southampton - Manchester United] £27m (rising to £31m depending on success)

Korey Smith [Oldham - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Zak Whitbread [Leicester - Derby] Free

26 JUNE

Luis Alberto [Liverpool - Malaga] Loan

Adebayo Azeez [Charlton - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Fernando [Porto - Manchester City] In region of £12m

Luke Freeman [Stevenage - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Ryan Hall [MK Dons - Rotherham] Free

Conor Henderson [Hull - Crawley] Free

Ander Herrera [Athletic Bilbao - Manchester United] £29m

James Marwood [Gateshead - St Mirren] Free

Kelvin Mellor [Crewe - Plymouth] Free

Kayode Odejayi [Rotherham - Tranmere] Free

[Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Free

Sascha Riether [Fulham - SC Freiburg] Undisclosed

Junior Stanislas [Burnley - Bournemouth] Free

Matej Vydra [Udinese - Watford] Loan

Richard Wood [Charlton - Rotherham] Free

25 JUNE

Clayton Donaldson [Brentford - Birmingham] Free*

Wade Elliott [Birmingham - Bristol City] Free

[Schalke - Fulham] Free

Mark Little [Peterborough - Bristol City] Free

Jake Livermore [Tottenham - Hull] £8m (reported)

Izale McLeod [MK Dons - Crawley] Free

Ricky Miller [Boston - Luton] Free

Liam Ridgewell [West Brom - Portland Timbers] Free

Marcos Tebar Ramiro [UD Almeria - Brentford] Free

24 JUNE

Lee Barnard [Southampton - Southend] Free

Damian Batt [unattached - Dagenham & Redbridge]

Paul Black [Mansfield - Cheltenham] Free

Craig Cathcart [Blackpool - Watford] Free

David Cotterill [Doncaster - Birmingham] Free

James Dunne [Stevenage - Portsmouth] Free

Andy Haworth [Notts County - Cheltenham] Free

Paul McElroy [Hull - Sheffield Wednesday] Free*

Michael Poke [Torquay - Portsmouth] Free

Jamie Proctor [Crawley - Fleetwood] Free*

Kyel Reid [Bradford - Preston] Free*

Adam Taggart [Newcastle Jets - Fulham] Undisclosed

Igor Vetokele [FC Copenhagen - Charlton] Undisclosed

Byron Webster [Yeovil - Millwall] Free*

23 JUNE

Tom Bradshaw [Shrewsbury - Walsall] Undisclosed

Chris Brown [Doncaster - Blackburn] Free

Daniel Carrico [Reading - Sevilla] Undisclosed

[Colchester - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free

[Tonbridge Angels - Dagenham & Redbridge] Undisclosed

Conor Hourihane [Plymouth - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Andy Little [Rangers - Preston] Free

Lee Peltier [Leeds - Huddersfield] Free

Mark Phillips [Southend - AFC Wimbledon] Free

21 JUNE

Yoni Buyens [Standard Liege - Charlton] Loan

James O'Connor [Derby - Walsall] Free

20 JUNE

Adebayo Akinfenwa [Gillingham - AFC Wimbledon] Free

[Dunfermline - Carlisle] Free

Louis Laing [Sunderland - Nottingham Forest] Free

Joleon Lescott [Manchester City - West Brom] Free

Kyle McFadzean [Crawley - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Peter Murphy [Accrington - Wycombe] Free*

Keil O'Brien [Chorley - Bury] Free

Tom Pett [Wealdstone - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Keith Southern [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Free*

[Hartlepool - Carlisle] Free*

Dean Wells [Braintree - Stevenage] £25,000

Calvin Zola [Aberdeen - Stevenage] Free

19 JUNE

Henri Anier [Motherwell - Erzgebirge Aue] Undisclosed

Nigel Atangana [Havant & Waterlooville - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Neal Bishop [Blackpool - Scunthorpe] Free

Ashley Chambers [Cambridge - Dagenham] Free

Peter Hartley [Stevenage - Plymouth] Free

Kane Hemmings [Cowdenbeath - Barnsley] Free

Jordan Hugill [Port Vale - Preston] Undisclosed

Chris Kettings [Blackpool - Crystal Palace] Free

Alan Sheehan [Notts County - Bradford] Free

18 JUNE

Lucas Akins [Stevenage - Burton] Undisclosed

James Caton [Blackpool - Shrewsbury] Free

Mark Duffy [Doncaster - Birmingham] Free

Michael Ihiekwe [Wolves - Tranmere] Free

Cheikhou Kouyate [Anderlecht - West Ham] Undisclosed

Gavin Tomlin [Port Vale - Crawley] Undisclosed

Scott Vernon [Aberdeen - Shrewsbury] Free

17 JUNE

Sonny Bradley [Portsmouth - Crawley] Undisclosed

Lee Gregory [FC Halifax - Millwall] Undisclosed

Callum Morris [Dunfermline - Dundee United] Free

Joe Murphy [Coventry - Huddersfield] Free

Christian Nade [Dundee - Raith Rovers] Free

Josh Pritchard [Fulham - Gillingham] Free

Antonio Reguero [Kilmarnock - Ross County] Free

Mat Sadler [Crawley - Rotherham] Free

16 JUNE

Shaun Hutchinson [Motherwell - Fulham] Free

Carl McHugh [Bradford - Plymouth] Free

[Manchester City - Sunderland] Free

Matt Tubbs [Bournemouth - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

14 JUNE

Myles Weston [Gillingham - Southend] Free

13 JUNE

Adam Davies [Sheffield Wednesday - Barnsley] Free

Adam Legzdins [Derby - Leyton Orient] Free

David Luiz [Chelsea - Paris St-Germain] £40m (reported)

Craig MacGillivray [Harrogate - Walsall] Undisclosed

Bacary Sagna [Arsenal - Manchester City] Free

James Wallace [Tranmere - Sheffield United] Free

12 JUNE

Kagisho Dikgacoi [Crystal Palace - Cardiff] Free

Lloyd Dyer [Leicester - Watford] Free

David Edgar [Burnley - Birmingham] Free

Cesc Fabregas [Barcelona - Chelsea] £30m (reported)

Morgaro Gomis [Dundee United - Hearts] Free

[Dundee United - Birmingham] Free*

Liam Hearn [Grimsby - Mansfield] Free

Kaid Mohamed [Port Vale - Northampton] Loan

Blair Spittal [Queen's Park - Dundee United] Undisclosed

Anthony Straker [Southend - York] Free

Lars Veldwijk [Excelsior - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

11 JUNE

Mame Biram Diouf [Hannover 96 - Stoke] Free*

Johnny Hunt [Wrexham - Cambridge] Compensation

Ross Lafayette [Welling - Luton] Free

Jayson Leutwiler [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Free

Darren McGregor [St Mirren - Rangers] Free

Jennison Myrie-Williams [Port Vale - Scunthorpe] Free

Danny Redmond [Wigan - Hamilton] Free

Ryan Stevenson [Hearts - Partick Thistle] Free

Dionatan Teixeira [Banska Bystrica - Stoke] Undisclosed

Wes Thomas [Rotherham - Birmingham] Free

10 JUNE

Jordan Bowery [Aston Villa - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Dannie Bulman [Crawley - AFC Wimbledon] Free

[Sevilla - Derby] Free

Joe Cole [West Ham - Aston Villa] Free

Damien Duff [Fulham - Melbourne City] Free

Mike Jones [Crawley - Oldham] Free

Doug Loft [Port Vale - Gillingham] Free

Rajiv van La Parra [Heerenveen - Wolves] Free*

Brian Wilson [Colchester - Oldham] Free

9 JUNE

Kirk Broadfoot [Blackpool - Rotherham] Free

[Sunderland - Newcastle] Free

Ryan Croasdale [Preston - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Ben Davies [Derby - Sheffield United] Free

[Hull - Nottingham Forest] Free*

Stephen Gleeson [MK Dons - Birmingham] Free

Gary Liddle [Notts County - Bradford] Free

Erhun Oztumer [Dulwich Hamlet - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Steve Sidwell [Fulham - Stoke City] Free*

[Leyton Orient - Cambridge United] Free

Calum Woods [Huddersfield - Preston] Free*

8 JUNE

Gabriel Zakuani [Kalloni FC - Peterborough] Free

7 JUNE

Sam Beasant [Woking - Stevenage] Free

Yossi Benayoun [QPR - Maccabi Haifa] Free

Andy Bond [Chester - Stevenage] Free

Luke Chadwick [MK Dons - Cambridge] Free

Simon Ferry [Portsmouth - Dundee] Free

Dougie Imrie [Greenock Morton - Hamilton] Free

Jake Jervis [Portsmouth - Ross County] Free

Harry Worley [Newport - Stevenage] Free

6 JUNE

Zak Ansah [Arsenal - Charlton] Free

Grant Hall [Tottenham - Birmingham] Loan

Danny Hylton [Rotherham - Oxford] Free

Jamie Jones [Leyton Orient - Preston] Free*

John Mousinho [Preston - Burton] Free*

Ayoze Perez [Tenerife - Newcastle] Undisclosed

James Wesolowski [Oldham - Shrewsbury] Free

5 JUNE

Chris Basham [Blackpool - Sheffield United] Free*

Andy Butler [Walsall - Sheffield United] Free*

Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Norwich] Undisclosed

Mark Halstead [Blackpool - Shrewsbury] Free

Shwan Jalal [Bournemouth - Bury] Free*

Seydou Keita [Valencia - Roma] Free

[Ipswich - Rotherham] Free

Hayden Mullins [Birmingham - Notts County] Free

Philippe Senderos [Valencia - Aston Villa] Free

David Villa [New York City - Melbourne City] Loan (from October)

4 JUNE

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair [Partick Thistle - Wigan Athletic]

James Collins [Hibernian - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Ryan Dickson [Colchester - Crawley] Free

Alex Fisher [AC Monza - Mansfield] Free

Paul Jones [Crawley - Portsmouth] Free

Aaron Martin [Birmingham - Yeovil] Free*

Kenny Miller [Vancouver Whitecaps - Rangers] Free

[Burnley - Oldham] Free

Jonathan Mitchell [Newcastle - Derby] Free*

Lanre Oyebanjo [York - Crawley] Free

Jon Taylor [Shrewsbury - Peterborough] Undisclosed

3 JUNE

Mickey Demetriou [Kidderminster - Shrewsbury] Free

Ciro Immobile [Torino - Borussia Dortmund] £15.5m (reported)*

Jermaine McGlashan [Cheltenham - Gillingham] Free

Liam Noble [Carlisle - Notts County] Free

Tommy Rowe [Peterborough - Wolves] Free*

Ed Sanders [Stoke - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Andrew Taylor [Cardiff - Wigan] Free

Matt Young [Southampton - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

2 JUNE

Colin Daniel [Mansfield - Port Vale] Free

Jonathan Grounds [Oldham - Birmingham] Free*

Jamie Hamill [Hearts - Kilmarnock] Free

Jake Hyde [Barnet - York] Undisclosed

Alan Judge [Blackburn - Brentford] Undisclosed

Rickie Lambert [Southampton - Liverpool] £4m

Charlie Telfer [Rangers - Dundee United] Compensation

David Villa [Atletico Madrid - New York City] Free

* Denotes deal will go through on 1 July.