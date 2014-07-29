Transfer deals - June 2014
The transfer window re-opened on the final day of the domestic season and will close at 23:00 BST on Monday, 1 September.
Clubs could buy domestic players again once they had played their final game of the season. International deals can go through from 10 June.
Once the transfer window closes, teams can still sign free agents and clubs outside the Premier League can bring in loan players in the case of an emergency.
Under Football League rules, long-term loans can be also turned into permanent deals outside a transfer window.
Biggest British signing so far: Chelsea's reported £30m signing of Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
Busiest clubs this summer: Rotherham United have signed 11 players so far.
Busiest Premier League club this summer: Stoke City have signed four players so far.
30 JUNE
Stuart Beavon [Preston - Burton] Loan
Trevor Carson [Bury - Cheltenham] Free
Brennan Dickenson [Brighton - Gillingham] Free
Andy Drury [Crawley - Luton] £100,000
Paul Green [Leeds - Rotherham] Free
[Luton - Stevenage] Free
Artur Krysiak [Exeter - Yeovil] Free
Ryan McGivern [Hibernian - Port Vale] Undisclosed
John-Joe O'Toole [Bristol Rovers - Northampton] Free
Robert Snodgrass [Norwich - Hull] Undisclosed (believed to be more than £6m)
Jakub Sokolik (Liverpool - Yeovil] Free
[Shrewsbury - York] Free
Lyle Taylor [Sheffield United - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed
Wallace [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
[Hartlepool - Stevenage] Free
Chris Weale [Shrewsbury - Yeovil] Free
[Gillingham - Stevenage] Free
Nicky Wroe [Preston - Notts County] Free
28 JUNE
[Manchester United - Dynamo Moscow] £4.4m (initial)
Oriol Riera [Osasuna - Wigan] Undisclosed
James Tavernier [Newcastle - Wigan] Undisclosed
27 JUNE
Kris Boyd [Kilmarnock - Rangers] Free
Febian Brandy [Sheffield United - Rotherham] Free
Billy Clarke [Crawley - Bradford] Free*
Gary Dicker [Crawley - Carlisle] Free
Kelvin Etuhu [Barnsley - Bury] Free
Bafetimbi Gomis [Lyon - Swansea] Free
Andre Gray [Luton - Brentford] Undisclosed
Matt Harrold [Bristol Rovers - Crawley] Free
Alex Henshall [Manchester City - Ipswich] Free
Marcus Holness [Burton - Tranmere] Free
Liam Kelly [Bristol City - Oldham] Undisclosed
Michael Kightly [Stoke - Burnley] Undisclosed
Kyle Lafferty [Palermo - Norwich City] Undisclosed*
AJ Leitch-Smith [Crewe - Yeovil] Free
Moses Odubajo [Leyton Orient - Brentford] £1m
Billy Paynter [Doncaster - Carlisle] Free
Frazer Richardson [Middlesbrough - Rotherham] Free
Luke Shaw [Southampton - Manchester United] £27m (rising to £31m depending on success)
Korey Smith [Oldham - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Zak Whitbread [Leicester - Derby] Free
26 JUNE
Luis Alberto [Liverpool - Malaga] Loan
Adebayo Azeez [Charlton - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Fernando [Porto - Manchester City] In region of £12m
Luke Freeman [Stevenage - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Ryan Hall [MK Dons - Rotherham] Free
Conor Henderson [Hull - Crawley] Free
Ander Herrera [Athletic Bilbao - Manchester United] £29m
James Marwood [Gateshead - St Mirren] Free
Kelvin Mellor [Crewe - Plymouth] Free
Kayode Odejayi [Rotherham - Tranmere] Free
[Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Free
Sascha Riether [Fulham - SC Freiburg] Undisclosed
Junior Stanislas [Burnley - Bournemouth] Free
Matej Vydra [Udinese - Watford] Loan
Richard Wood [Charlton - Rotherham] Free
25 JUNE
Clayton Donaldson [Brentford - Birmingham] Free*
Wade Elliott [Birmingham - Bristol City] Free
[Schalke - Fulham] Free
Mark Little [Peterborough - Bristol City] Free
Jake Livermore [Tottenham - Hull] £8m (reported)
Izale McLeod [MK Dons - Crawley] Free
Ricky Miller [Boston - Luton] Free
Liam Ridgewell [West Brom - Portland Timbers] Free
Marcos Tebar Ramiro [UD Almeria - Brentford] Free
24 JUNE
Lee Barnard [Southampton - Southend] Free
Damian Batt [unattached - Dagenham & Redbridge]
Paul Black [Mansfield - Cheltenham] Free
Craig Cathcart [Blackpool - Watford] Free
David Cotterill [Doncaster - Birmingham] Free
James Dunne [Stevenage - Portsmouth] Free
Andy Haworth [Notts County - Cheltenham] Free
Paul McElroy [Hull - Sheffield Wednesday] Free*
Michael Poke [Torquay - Portsmouth] Free
Jamie Proctor [Crawley - Fleetwood] Free*
Kyel Reid [Bradford - Preston] Free*
Adam Taggart [Newcastle Jets - Fulham] Undisclosed
Igor Vetokele [FC Copenhagen - Charlton] Undisclosed
Byron Webster [Yeovil - Millwall] Free*
23 JUNE
Tom Bradshaw [Shrewsbury - Walsall] Undisclosed
Chris Brown [Doncaster - Blackburn] Free
Daniel Carrico [Reading - Sevilla] Undisclosed
[Colchester - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free
[Tonbridge Angels - Dagenham & Redbridge] Undisclosed
Conor Hourihane [Plymouth - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Andy Little [Rangers - Preston] Free
Lee Peltier [Leeds - Huddersfield] Free
Mark Phillips [Southend - AFC Wimbledon] Free
21 JUNE
Yoni Buyens [Standard Liege - Charlton] Loan
James O'Connor [Derby - Walsall] Free
20 JUNE
Adebayo Akinfenwa [Gillingham - AFC Wimbledon] Free
[Dunfermline - Carlisle] Free
Louis Laing [Sunderland - Nottingham Forest] Free
Joleon Lescott [Manchester City - West Brom] Free
Kyle McFadzean [Crawley - MK Dons] Undisclosed
Peter Murphy [Accrington - Wycombe] Free*
Keil O'Brien [Chorley - Bury] Free
Tom Pett [Wealdstone - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Keith Southern [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Free*
[Hartlepool - Carlisle] Free*
Dean Wells [Braintree - Stevenage] £25,000
Calvin Zola [Aberdeen - Stevenage] Free
19 JUNE
Henri Anier [Motherwell - Erzgebirge Aue] Undisclosed
Nigel Atangana [Havant & Waterlooville - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Neal Bishop [Blackpool - Scunthorpe] Free
Ashley Chambers [Cambridge - Dagenham] Free
Peter Hartley [Stevenage - Plymouth] Free
Kane Hemmings [Cowdenbeath - Barnsley] Free
Jordan Hugill [Port Vale - Preston] Undisclosed
Chris Kettings [Blackpool - Crystal Palace] Free
Alan Sheehan [Notts County - Bradford] Free
18 JUNE
Lucas Akins [Stevenage - Burton] Undisclosed
James Caton [Blackpool - Shrewsbury] Free
Mark Duffy [Doncaster - Birmingham] Free
Michael Ihiekwe [Wolves - Tranmere] Free
Cheikhou Kouyate [Anderlecht - West Ham] Undisclosed
Gavin Tomlin [Port Vale - Crawley] Undisclosed
Scott Vernon [Aberdeen - Shrewsbury] Free
17 JUNE
Sonny Bradley [Portsmouth - Crawley] Undisclosed
Lee Gregory [FC Halifax - Millwall] Undisclosed
Callum Morris [Dunfermline - Dundee United] Free
Joe Murphy [Coventry - Huddersfield] Free
Christian Nade [Dundee - Raith Rovers] Free
Josh Pritchard [Fulham - Gillingham] Free
Antonio Reguero [Kilmarnock - Ross County] Free
Mat Sadler [Crawley - Rotherham] Free
16 JUNE
Shaun Hutchinson [Motherwell - Fulham] Free
Carl McHugh [Bradford - Plymouth] Free
[Manchester City - Sunderland] Free
Matt Tubbs [Bournemouth - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
14 JUNE
Myles Weston [Gillingham - Southend] Free
13 JUNE
Adam Davies [Sheffield Wednesday - Barnsley] Free
Adam Legzdins [Derby - Leyton Orient] Free
David Luiz [Chelsea - Paris St-Germain] £40m (reported)
Craig MacGillivray [Harrogate - Walsall] Undisclosed
Bacary Sagna [Arsenal - Manchester City] Free
James Wallace [Tranmere - Sheffield United] Free
12 JUNE
Kagisho Dikgacoi [Crystal Palace - Cardiff] Free
Lloyd Dyer [Leicester - Watford] Free
David Edgar [Burnley - Birmingham] Free
Cesc Fabregas [Barcelona - Chelsea] £30m (reported)
Morgaro Gomis [Dundee United - Hearts] Free
[Dundee United - Birmingham] Free*
Liam Hearn [Grimsby - Mansfield] Free
Kaid Mohamed [Port Vale - Northampton] Loan
Blair Spittal [Queen's Park - Dundee United] Undisclosed
Anthony Straker [Southend - York] Free
Lars Veldwijk [Excelsior - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
11 JUNE
Mame Biram Diouf [Hannover 96 - Stoke] Free*
Johnny Hunt [Wrexham - Cambridge] Compensation
Ross Lafayette [Welling - Luton] Free
Jayson Leutwiler [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Free
Darren McGregor [St Mirren - Rangers] Free
Jennison Myrie-Williams [Port Vale - Scunthorpe] Free
Danny Redmond [Wigan - Hamilton] Free
Ryan Stevenson [Hearts - Partick Thistle] Free
Dionatan Teixeira [Banska Bystrica - Stoke] Undisclosed
Wes Thomas [Rotherham - Birmingham] Free
10 JUNE
Jordan Bowery [Aston Villa - Rotherham] Undisclosed
Dannie Bulman [Crawley - AFC Wimbledon] Free
[Sevilla - Derby] Free
Joe Cole [West Ham - Aston Villa] Free
Damien Duff [Fulham - Melbourne City] Free
Mike Jones [Crawley - Oldham] Free
Doug Loft [Port Vale - Gillingham] Free
Rajiv van La Parra [Heerenveen - Wolves] Free*
Brian Wilson [Colchester - Oldham] Free
9 JUNE
Kirk Broadfoot [Blackpool - Rotherham] Free
[Sunderland - Newcastle] Free
Ryan Croasdale [Preston - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Ben Davies [Derby - Sheffield United] Free
[Hull - Nottingham Forest] Free*
Stephen Gleeson [MK Dons - Birmingham] Free
Gary Liddle [Notts County - Bradford] Free
Erhun Oztumer [Dulwich Hamlet - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Steve Sidwell [Fulham - Stoke City] Free*
[Leyton Orient - Cambridge United] Free
Calum Woods [Huddersfield - Preston] Free*
8 JUNE
Gabriel Zakuani [Kalloni FC - Peterborough] Free
7 JUNE
Sam Beasant [Woking - Stevenage] Free
Yossi Benayoun [QPR - Maccabi Haifa] Free
Andy Bond [Chester - Stevenage] Free
Luke Chadwick [MK Dons - Cambridge] Free
Simon Ferry [Portsmouth - Dundee] Free
Dougie Imrie [Greenock Morton - Hamilton] Free
Jake Jervis [Portsmouth - Ross County] Free
Harry Worley [Newport - Stevenage] Free
6 JUNE
Zak Ansah [Arsenal - Charlton] Free
Grant Hall [Tottenham - Birmingham] Loan
Danny Hylton [Rotherham - Oxford] Free
Jamie Jones [Leyton Orient - Preston] Free*
John Mousinho [Preston - Burton] Free*
Ayoze Perez [Tenerife - Newcastle] Undisclosed
James Wesolowski [Oldham - Shrewsbury] Free
5 JUNE
Chris Basham [Blackpool - Sheffield United] Free*
Andy Butler [Walsall - Sheffield United] Free*
Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Norwich] Undisclosed
Mark Halstead [Blackpool - Shrewsbury] Free
Shwan Jalal [Bournemouth - Bury] Free*
Seydou Keita [Valencia - Roma] Free
[Ipswich - Rotherham] Free
Hayden Mullins [Birmingham - Notts County] Free
Philippe Senderos [Valencia - Aston Villa] Free
David Villa [New York City - Melbourne City] Loan (from October)
4 JUNE
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair [Partick Thistle - Wigan Athletic]
James Collins [Hibernian - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
Ryan Dickson [Colchester - Crawley] Free
Alex Fisher [AC Monza - Mansfield] Free
Paul Jones [Crawley - Portsmouth] Free
Aaron Martin [Birmingham - Yeovil] Free*
Kenny Miller [Vancouver Whitecaps - Rangers] Free
[Burnley - Oldham] Free
Jonathan Mitchell [Newcastle - Derby] Free*
Lanre Oyebanjo [York - Crawley] Free
Jon Taylor [Shrewsbury - Peterborough] Undisclosed
3 JUNE
Mickey Demetriou [Kidderminster - Shrewsbury] Free
Ciro Immobile [Torino - Borussia Dortmund] £15.5m (reported)*
Jermaine McGlashan [Cheltenham - Gillingham] Free
Liam Noble [Carlisle - Notts County] Free
Tommy Rowe [Peterborough - Wolves] Free*
Ed Sanders [Stoke - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Andrew Taylor [Cardiff - Wigan] Free
Matt Young [Southampton - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
2 JUNE
Colin Daniel [Mansfield - Port Vale] Free
Jonathan Grounds [Oldham - Birmingham] Free*
Jamie Hamill [Hearts - Kilmarnock] Free
Jake Hyde [Barnet - York] Undisclosed
Alan Judge [Blackburn - Brentford] Undisclosed
Rickie Lambert [Southampton - Liverpool] £4m
Charlie Telfer [Rangers - Dundee United] Compensation
David Villa [Atletico Madrid - New York City] Free
* Denotes deal will go through on 1 July.