Gossip column: Barkley, Pogba, Ospina, Janmaat, Luis, Moreno

Manchester City are mulling over a move for Everton star Ross Barkley, 20, or Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 21, as they plan for life without Yaya Toure. Manchester Evening News
Arsenal are on the brink of signing Colombian World Cup star David Ospina, 25, for £3.2m. Daily Star
Netherlands international Daryl Janmaat, 24, is on Tyneside to tie up his £5m move to Newcastle United. Shields Gazette
Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, 28, is set to undergo a medical ahead of his £20m move to Chelsea. Daily Express
Sevilla boss Unai Emery admits he is prepared to lose 22-year-old left-back Alberto Moreno, who is a target for Liverpool. Talksport
Paul Lambert is poised to sign Swansea's South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 25, and let Yacouba Sylla, 23, go as he continues his cut-price Aston Villa shake-up. Daily Mirror
Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 27, has instructed his agent to investigate a move to the Premier League. Sky Sports
Sunderland still hope to persuade Connor Wickham to commit to a new contract on Wearside after failing to reach an agreement so far over new terms. Northern Echo
Hull boss Steve Bruce admits he is struggling to complete the £4m signing of Spurs defender Michael Dawson, 30, and the deal is in danger of collapsing. Clubcall
Luis Suarez has arrived in Barcelona with his wife and daughter ahead of his £75m move from Liverpool. Daily Mail
Thomas Vermaelen's proposed move to Manchester United is in doubt amid Arsenal's preference for a deal that would also involve a player or players coming in the opposite direction. Telegraph
England assistant coach Gary Neville believes new Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, 19, is a "huge talent". FourFourTwo
Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, 26, after he reportedly turned down Paris St-Germain. Daily Mirror
Meanwhile, Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 27, will not panic if nothing comes of a proposed move to Manchester United, pointing out he is already at a "great team" in Juventus. Guardian
Arsenal look ready to end their chase for Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira over the 27-year-old's wage demands. The Germany World Cup winner is asking to become the highest-paid player at Emirates Stadium. Daily Mirror
The Gunners are stepping up their interest in Southampton right-back Calum Chambers, 19, despite closing in on Newcastle's France defender Mathieu Debuchy, 28. Daily Mail
Liverpool could make a £44m bid for Borussia Dortmund's 25-year-old Germany forward Marco Reus. Daily Express
Dynamo Moscow have agreed a £5.5m deal with Marseille to sign France international playmaker Mathieu Valbuena, 29, which would be a blow to interested Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham. Talksport
OTHER GOSSIP
QPR manager Harry Redknapp is meeting with Rio Ferdinand, 35, in the hopes of finalising a deal for the defender. Setanta
Michael Owen believes Arsenal will miss out on a top four spot next season - despite signing Alexis Sanchez. Talksport
Everton's dwindling hopes of landing Alessio Cerci have suffered a further blow as Monaco are now in pursuit of the Italy international. Talksport
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, 31, has returned to training after missing the World Cup for France with a back injury. Goal
Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been released from hospital after suffering from a mild bout of malaria. Sky Sports
Johan Cruyff says Barcelona's decision to sign Luis Suarez is a big mistake. Daily Express
Leroy Fer's agent has played down talk linking the 24-year-old Norwich midfielder with a move to Premier League Queens Park Rangers. Sky Sports
Arsenal's Theo Walcott is getting closer to returning from the ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in January, and says he cannot wait to link up with new signing Alexis Sanchez. Guardian
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says the Reds will struggle to find a like-for-like replacement for Barcelona-bound forward Luis Suarez, 27, this summer. Talksport
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshire, 22, who apologised for smoking in October, has been pictured at it again as he parties in Las Vegas with England team-mate Joe Hart. Daily Mail
Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, 30 has been given a three-week break by Manchester United, in contrast to England forward Wayne Rooney, 28, who has been asked to report back early. Sun (subscription only)
The impending arrival of Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala, 23, at Manchester City means defender Matija Nastasic, 21, and midfielder Javi Garcia, 27, could be surplus to requirements. Daily Express
Right-back Carl Jenkinson, 22, believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title after ending their trophy drought last season when they clinched the FA Cup. Soccerway
Southampton defender Dejan Lovren has returned to pre-season training despite threatening to go on strike. The 25-year-old has been the subject of a failed bid from Liverpool. Daily Star
Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 29, believes Germany can embark on an era of global dominance following their World Cup success in Brazil. Daily Express
BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Andre Schurrle takes a selfie with about half a million others at the homecoming celebrations for Germany's World Cup winning squad.
"Wow what a welcome in Germany! Thank you! #Mustafi #Weltmeister #PartofGoetze" said Mario Goetze as he posted a selfie of himself at the World Cup homecoming partner.
Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam is looking forward to the European Championship qualifier against Germany, tweeting: "The world champions next game is against @ScottishFA in Dortmund 7th Sept. Looking forward to it".
Tim Howard shows off his torso, and tattoos, in a cover shoot for Adweek. Howard tweeted: "Thanks for including me in this week's issue".
"Welcome on board - Captain Podolski is speaking". Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski tweets about the return flight to Berlin following Germany's World Cup victory.
Aaron Ramsey, the 23-year-old Arsenal and Wales midfielder, asks for some facial hair advice on Twitter: "Having a lie down before the afternoon session. What do you think of the facial hair? Shave or keep the #beard ??"
AND FINALLY
Blackburn Rovers are getting some online ribbing after posting a rather bizarre video featuring 'super-fan' Alan 'Birdy' Birkbeck to advertise their new kit. Youtube
The worst foreign signings in Welsh football history... meet the players you hoped would be like Michu but never came close. WalesOnline
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has come out of international retirement after watching England's performance at the World Cup. "Having seen the standard, I believe it's possible," said the 31-year-old, who retired in May 2013. Daily Telegraph
