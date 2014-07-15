Gossip column: Barkley, Pogba, Ospina, Janmaat, Luis, Moreno

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

Could England and Everton star Ross Barkley be a target for the Premier League champions?

Manchester City are mulling over a move for Everton star Ross Barkley, 20, or Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 21, as they plan for life without Yaya Toure. Manchester Evening News

Arsenal are on the brink of signing Colombian World Cup star David Ospina, 25, for £3.2m. Daily Star

Netherlands international Daryl Janmaat, 24, is on Tyneside to tie up his £5m move to Newcastle United. Shields Gazette

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis, 28, is set to undergo a medical ahead of his £20m move to Chelsea. Daily Express

Sevilla boss Unai Emery admits he is prepared to lose 22-year-old left-back Alberto Moreno, who is a target for Liverpool. Talksport

Paul Lambert is poised to sign Swansea's South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, 25, and let Yacouba Sylla, 23, go as he continues his cut-price Aston Villa shake-up. Daily Mirror

Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 27, has instructed his agent to investigate a move to the Premier League. Sky Sports

Sunderland still hope to persuade Connor Wickham to commit to a new contract on Wearside after failing to reach an agreement so far over new terms. Northern Echo

Hull boss Steve Bruce admits he is struggling to complete the £4m signing of Spurs defender Michael Dawson, 30, and the deal is in danger of collapsing. Clubcall

Luis Suarez has arrived in Barcelona with his wife and daughter ahead of his £75m move from Liverpool. Daily Mail

Thomas Vermaelen's proposed move to Manchester United is in doubt amid Arsenal's preference for a deal that would also involve a player or players coming in the opposite direction. Telegraph

England assistant coach Gary Neville believes new Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, 19, is a "huge talent". FourFourTwo

Angel Di Maria gets a hug after defeat in the World Cup final

Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, 26, after he reportedly turned down Paris St-Germain. Daily Mirror

Meanwhile, Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 27, will not panic if nothing comes of a proposed move to Manchester United, pointing out he is already at a "great team" in Juventus. Guardian

Arsenal look ready to end their chase for Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira over the 27-year-old's wage demands. The Germany World Cup winner is asking to become the highest-paid player at Emirates Stadium. Daily Mirror

The Gunners are stepping up their interest in Southampton right-back Calum Chambers, 19, despite closing in on Newcastle's France defender Mathieu Debuchy, 28. Daily Mail

Liverpool could make a £44m bid for Borussia Dortmund's 25-year-old Germany forward Marco Reus. Daily Express

Dynamo Moscow have agreed a £5.5m deal with Marseille to sign France international playmaker Mathieu Valbuena, 29, which would be a blow to interested Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham. Talksport

Rio Ferdinand is meeting Harry Redknapp about a move to QPR

QPR manager Harry Redknapp is meeting with Rio Ferdinand, 35, in the hopes of finalising a deal for the defender. Setanta

Michael Owen believes Arsenal will miss out on a top four spot next season - despite signing Alexis Sanchez. Talksport

Everton's dwindling hopes of landing Alessio Cerci have suffered a further blow as Monaco are now in pursuit of the Italy international. Talksport

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, 31, has returned to training after missing the World Cup for France with a back injury. Goal

Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been released from hospital after suffering from a mild bout of malaria. Sky Sports

Johan Cruyff says Barcelona's decision to sign Luis Suarez is a big mistake. Daily Express

Leroy Fer's agent has played down talk linking the 24-year-old Norwich midfielder with a move to Premier League Queens Park Rangers. Sky Sports

Arsenal's Theo Walcott is getting closer to returning from the ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in January, and says he cannot wait to link up with new signing Alexis Sanchez. Guardian

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says the Reds will struggle to find a like-for-like replacement for Barcelona-bound forward Luis Suarez, 27, this summer. Talksport

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshire, 22, who apologised for smoking in October, has been pictured at it again as he parties in Las Vegas with England team-mate Joe Hart. Daily Mail

Robin van Persie has been told to put his feet up after the World Cup

Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, 30 has been given a three-week break by Manchester United, in contrast to England forward Wayne Rooney, 28, who has been asked to report back early. Sun (subscription only)

The impending arrival of Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala, 23, at Manchester City means defender Matija Nastasic, 21, and midfielder Javi Garcia, 27, could be surplus to requirements. Daily Express

Right-back Carl Jenkinson, 22, believes Arsenal can win the Premier League title after ending their trophy drought last season when they clinched the FA Cup. Soccerway

Southampton defender Dejan Lovren has returned to pre-season training despite threatening to go on strike. The 25-year-old has been the subject of a failed bid from Liverpool. Daily Star

Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 29, believes Germany can embark on an era of global dominance following their World Cup success in Brazil. Daily Express

Andre Schurrle tweeted "Danke!!!" at Germany's homecoming celebrations

Andre Schurrle takes a selfie with about half a million others at the homecoming celebrations for Germany's World Cup winning squad.

"Wow what a welcome in Germany! Thank you! #Mustafi #Weltmeister #PartofGoetze" said Mario Goetze as he posted a selfie of himself at the World Cup homecoming partner.

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam is looking forward to the European Championship qualifier against Germany, tweeting: "The world champions next game is against @ScottishFA in Dortmund 7th Sept. Looking forward to it".

"This is Captain Podolski speaking..."

Tim Howard shows off his torso, and tattoos, in a cover shoot for Adweek. Howard tweeted: "Thanks for including me in this week's issue".

"Welcome on board - Captain Podolski is speaking". Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski tweets about the return flight to Berlin following Germany's World Cup victory.

Aaron Ramsey, the 23-year-old Arsenal and Wales midfielder, asks for some facial hair advice on Twitter: "Having a lie down before the afternoon session. What do you think of the facial hair? Shave or keep the #beard ??"

Blackburn Rovers are getting some online ribbing after posting a rather bizarre video featuring 'super-fan' Alan 'Birdy' Birkbeck to advertise their new kit. Youtube

The worst foreign signings in Welsh football history... meet the players you hoped would be like Michu but never came close. WalesOnline

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has come out of international retirement after watching England's performance at the World Cup. "Having seen the standard, I believe it's possible," said the 31-year-old, who retired in May 2013. Daily Telegraph

