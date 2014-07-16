Gossip column: Pellegrini, Suarez, Khedira, Besic, Riviere, Toure

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has made a last ditch effort to stop Real Madrid midfielder and World Cup winner Sami Khedira's move to Arsenal by calling the 27-year-old personally and trying to convince him that Stamford Bridge is a better option. ABC (in Spanish)

Everton are hopeful of completing a £4m deal for Bosnia World Cup star Muhamed Besic, 21, after a breakthrough in talks with Hungarian side Ferencvaros.Liverpool Echo

Jose Mourinho is trying to convince World Cup winner Sami Khedira to join Chelsea

Monaco striker Emmanuel Riviere, 24, has arrived on Tyneside hoping to wrap up a £6m move to Newcastle United.Newcastle Chronicle

Striker Alvaro Negredo, 28, has dismissed talk that he is keen to leave Manchester City this summer. Manchester Evening News

Manchester United's swoop for £35m midfielder Arturo Vidal caused furious Juventus boss Antonio Conte to leave his job. Sun (subscription only)

Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, 33, is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor. Daily Mail

Swansea City have rejected Liverpool's £8m offer for Wales defender Ben Davies, 21.Daily Telegraph

West Brom rejected an offer from Burnley in June for Craig Dawson

West Brom have turned down a £1.5m bid from Burnley for Craig Dawson, 24, with Baggies' manager Alan Irvine saying that he wants the defender to stay at The Hawthorns.Birmingham Mail

AC Milan have made an approach to sign Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani, 27.Football Italia

Manchester United have taken highly rated Benfica youngsters Joao Filipe, 15, who has been dubbed 'the new Cristiano Ronaldo', and goalkeeper Joao Virginia, also 15, on trial.Sky Sports

Aston Villa's hopes of signing midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, 25, hang in the balance with Swansea eager to hand him a new deal.Daily Express

World Cup winner has Toni Kroos, 24, arrived in Mallorca for a holiday as his agents put the finishing touches to his £20m move to Real Madrid. Daily Mail

OTHER GOSSIP

Brazil's departing technical director Carlos Alberto Parreira says his country should learn from England and not make the mistake of appointing a foreign manager.London's Evening Standard

Argentina legend Mario Kempes says striker Luis Suarez, 27, isn't a "criminal, thief or hooligan". Marca

Daily Star's back page

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has turned down the Brazil job. Manchester Evening News

Uruguay are in line to host the World Cup before England even come under consideration. Daily Mail

England's Jack Wilshere, 22, has been urged to get his act together by former Arsenal boss George Graham after the midfielder was pictured with a cigarette in his hand. Daily Mirror

Hull City boss Steve Bruce accepts he has been forced to pay a premium in the transfer market this summer by choosing to pursue young British players. Hull Daily Mail

Meanwhile Suarez, 27, nearly left Liverpool 12 months ago to join Real Madrid. Daily Star

Southampton have offered Jay Rodriguez a bumper new five-year contract to fend off interest from Liverpool and Tottenham. Sun (subscription only)

Brendan Rodgers believes Liverpool have acquired one of Europe's most exciting young talents in new £20m signing Lazar Markovic, 20, from Benfica. Liverpool Echo

Chelsea's £32m new striker Diego Costa, 25, saying he is relishing the fight with Fernando Torres to become the club's number one striker. Daily Express

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the Red Devilswill finish thirdin their first season under Louis van Gaal.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, 26, wrote on Facebook: "About to finish my holidays and after being 'off' for some weeks, I can't wait to start the new season!"

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster tweeted this photo with the words 'close enough'

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 26, compared his kit to Barney the purple dinosaur after Celtic's Champions League win over KR Reykjavik.

Defender Rio Ferdinand, 35, tweeted: "If Toni Kroos signs for Real Madrid they will win the league again & minimum semi's in the Champions League. Him alongside Modric though #BallLenders."

Ferdinand, who was a pundit for the BBC during the World Cup, added that he has been busy in the house following his return from Brazil, commenting: "Just finished a massive clear out....some horrific garments being thrown out".

Manchester Citytweeteda picture of Spanish duo Javi Garcia, 27, and Alvaro Negredo, 28, trying their hand at a spot of gardening before training.

Hull City captain Curtis Davies, 29,posteda picture of swimming legend Michael Phelps to celebrate winning silver in a relay race at Hull Swimming Club.

Leroy Fer is taking it easy in Curacao after the Netherlands' World Cup campaign

Newcastle youngster Adam Campbell, 19, said:'What a start for the big man!" in reference to Siem de Jong's goalscoring debut for the Magpies in their 2-1 pre-season friendly at Oldham Athletic.

Norwich midfielder Leroy Fer, 24,tweeteda picture from his holiday in Curacao after helping the Netherlands to third place at the World Cup.

AND FINALLY

Manchester United stars had better think twice before they ask for any time off this season, with new manager Louis van Gaal saying: "Holidays are for wimps." Daily Mirror

Former BBC Sport football analyst Alan Hansen says the biggest mistake of his media career was suggesting that Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott did not have a "football brain". Daily Telegraph

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger changed the lyrics of the Pussycat Dolls' hit single "Don't' Cha", to praise Manchester United striker Robin van Persie. Daily Star

