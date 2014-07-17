Gossip column: Khedira, Kagawa, Agger, Vlaar, Debuchy, Bojan

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

Visit our manager ins and outs page for a list of all the current bosses in the top five leagues in England and the Scottish Premiership.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Midfielder Sami Khedira, 27, is considering rejecting both Chelsea and Arsenal to remain at Real Madrid. Daily Express

Russian trio Zenit St Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow and CSKA Moscow are battling it out to land Everton midfield target Roman Eremenko, 27 from Rubin Kazan. Talksport

Midfielder Roman Eremenko is a target for a Everton and three Russian clubs

Defender Craig Dawson, 24, is understood to be considering handing in an official transfer request after Burnley had a second £1.5m bid for the defender turned down by West Brom. Lancashire Evening Telegraph

Stoke face competition from newly promoted Deportivo La Coruna for the signing of Barcelona's 23-year-old striker Bojan Krkic. Stoke Sentinel

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Samba Diakite, 25, is poised to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. Sky Sports

Liverpool are ready to compete with Tottenham over 21-year-old Swansea left-back Ben Davies.Daily Star

Leeds United are keen on Cardiff City defender Mark Hudson, 32, as a potential summer addition, as they look to bolster their backline.Insidefutbol

Chelsea are prepared to sell Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi, 27, as they plan a move for Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 27, who is also a target for Arsenal. Daily Express

Ron Vlaar starred for the Netherlands during the World Cup and is now a QPR target

Harry Redknapp has made Aston Villa centre-half Ron Vlaar, 29, a £4m target for QPR. Birmingham Mail

Arsenal are expected to confirm the signing of France defender Mathieu Debuchy, 28, from Newcastle in a £10m deal. London Evening Standard

Stoke City are one of several teams interested in Spanish winger Keko, 22, who is a free agent after leaving Italian club Catania.Insidefutbol

Olympiakos want to sign Fulham's Costa Rica forward Bryan Ruiz, 28, on a free transfer, even though he has a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.Daily Mail

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is close to signing Liverpool's Morocco winger Oussama Assaidi, 25, in a deal worth a potential £7m.Daily Telegraph

OTHER GOSSIP

Patrick Kluivert was Louis van Gaal's assistant for the Dutch team

Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa, 25, is looking forward to a "new start" at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal. Manchester Evening News

Meanwhile former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert says he would relish the chance to again work alongside new Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal in a coaching capacity. Fourfourtwo

Liverpool vice-captain Daniel Agger, 29, insists he is focused on the season ahead with the club - despite ongoing speculation about his future. Liverpool Echo

Southampton legend Matthew Le Tissier has urged wantaway centre-back Dejan Lovren - a £20m target for Liverpool - to apologise to the club and fans over his conduct, if he wants to stay at St Mary's next season. Southern Daily Echo

Sunderland will hold discussions over Alfred N'Diaye's future next week, with the 24-year-old midfielder reluctant to return to Real Betis. Sunderland Echo

Everton midfielder James McCarthy, 23, has overcome an ankle problem and says he is raring to go again next season. Liverpool Echo

New Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal wants to get rid of Anderson, Javier Hernandez, Wilfried Zaha, Nani, Tom Cleverley, Chris Smalling and Bebe. Daily Star

Ander Herrera almost joined Manchester United last summer

Liverpool will not let Luis Suarez's move to Barcelona derail their title ambitions, insists boss Brendan Rodgers. Daily Mirror

Manchester United's £28.4m summer signing Ander Herrera, 24, is not at same level as Toni Kroos or Paul Pogba, says former Red Devils midfielder Nicky Butt. Daily Mail

Swansea captain Ashley Williams missed the club's opening pre-season match on their tour of the USA after flying home to attend a 'family matter'. Daily Mail

The president of the German Football Association (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach has voiced his regret at the upset caused by the 'gaucho' dance performed by six German players during their World Cup celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Marca

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Tony Pulis's Crystal Palace beat GAK Graz 13-1 in a pre-season friendly in Austria on Wednesday, keeper Wayne Hennessey tweeting: "Happy to get my first 45 mins in a pre-season friendly with a 13-1 win, lads were quality #cleansheet #cpfc"

Brad Guzan and friends at the golf course

Team-mate Glenn Murray appeared to find the training tough, posting: "Good end to a long hard week's work in Austria! Running, bikes & mountains are not a good combo! #Preseason"

Aston Villa and USA keeper Brad Guzan had an interesting day on the golf course, while raising money for Ronald House Chicago.

But US team-mate, Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore, had a more conventional round as he took part in the ESPY Celebrity Golf Classic.

Steven Gerrard stopped to play football with three kids on his way home

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge discovers one of his ancestors was a top sportsman, taking to social media to say: "Turns out my grandad's brother was the Jamaican table tennis champ way back. Guess sports really runs in the family."

England captain Steven Gerrard, 34, was stopped on holiday by a group of boys who made him go in goal as they played football.

After paying for the operations of 11 children in Brazil before the World Cup, Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 25, wrote on Facebook that he has increased that figure to 23 - one for each member of his county's 23-man squad that won the World Cup.

AND FINALLY

Christoph Kramer did not know he was playing in the World Cup final after suffering concussion, referee Nicola Rizzoli has revealed. Fourfourtwo

Fashion designer Wayne Hemmingway has urged Blackburn Rovers to ignore media mockery and put their kit promotion video - branded 'bizarre', 'cringeworthy' and 'embarrassing' by critics - back online. Lancashire Evening Telegraph

Partick Thistle have launched their new away kit, with £3 from every kit sold going to the Breast Cancer Care charity. The Scotsman

Croatian icon Zvonimir Boban says Portugal's World Cup chances were hampered because Ronaldo "loves himself". Soccerway

Argentina's players have given a portion of their prize money for finishing runners-up in the World Cup to a cancer hospital. El Dia (in Spanish)

Manchester United's new away shirt appears to have accidentally gone on sale - before it has even been officially unveiled by the club. Manchester Evening News

You can comment on the latest gossip on the BBC Sport Facebook page.