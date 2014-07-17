Tyson Fury behaviour to be dealt with by BBBofC in August

The winner of the fight between Chisora, left, and Fury is set to meet heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko

Tyson Fury's behaviour at a news conference to promote his title eliminator with Dereck Chisora will be dealt with by the British Boxing Board of Control meeting in August.

The BBBofC has requested Fury's presence on 13 August under regulation 25, which relates to misconduct.

This comes after the 25-year-old launched into a foul-mouthed tirade against Chisora at Tuesday's event.

Fury's boxing license will be suspended if he fails to attend the hearing.

Fury and fellow Briton Chisora will meet in Manchester on 26 July, with the winner set to challenge IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Chisora, 30, will put his European heavyweight title on the line as he looks to avenge a 2011 defeat on points by Fury.

The vacant British crown will also be up for grabs.

At Monday's news conference, Fury, 25, and Chisora also agreed to a wager on the outcome of their contest.