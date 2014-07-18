Gossip column: Toure, Barkley, Rodriguez and Jenkinson

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, 27, will only decide his future once he returns from holiday this week, with Manchester United and Real Madrid waiting in the wings. Daily Telegraph

Loic Remy scored 14 goals in 27 appearances on loan at Newcastle United last season

Liverpool are now in prime position to sign QPR striker Loic Remy, 27, after Tottenham reportedly followed Arsenal in pulling out of contention. Metro

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 31, has turned down a move to Manchester United. Daily Star

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 20, is on City's radar to replace Toure if the Ivorian forces through a move away from the Etihad. Daily Mail

Manchester United winger Ashley Young, 29, and midfielder Wilfried Zaha, 21, could be offered a way out of Old Trafford, with West Ham considering a double swoop. Daily Star

Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson, 22, is a £5m target for West Ham. Sun (subscription required)

Sunderland have made an enquiry about Atletico Madrid's Uruguay international winger Cristian Rodriguez, 28. Daily Mail

Deportivo La Coruna are confident that Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic, 23, who has been told to find a new club, will chose them ahead of Stoke. Daily Mirror

Crystal Palace have agreed transfer fees for Cardiff striker Fraizer Campbell, 26, and Tottenham midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 24. Daily Express

QPR manager Harry Redknapp says the club are hopeful of signing Steven Caulker, 22 after agreeing a fee with Cardiff for the defender. Talksport

Manager Brendan Rodgers wants to keep on spending even though Liverpool's summer transfer outlay looks set to exceed £100m for the first time in the club's history. Liverpool Echo

Mario Balotelli scored the winner for Italy against England in their World Cup group game

Liverpool look to have lost out to Spurs in the chase for Swansea's 21-year-old Wales international left-back Ben Davies. Daily Mirror

West Brom boss Alan Irvine says Manchester United's £30m signing of Luke Shaw, 19, has led to other clubs pushing up their asking prices for defenders. Daily Mirror

West Ham have made a bid to take Boca Juniors left-back Emanuel Insua, 23, on loan. Daily Mail

Liverpool have enquired about the availability of PSV Eindhoven's £8m-rated winger Zakaria Bakkali, 18. Daily Express

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, 23, has dropped a huge hint that he wants to join Arsenal by being photographed in front of the Gunners' logo. Daily Star

OTHER GOSSIP

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere has made an early return to training days after being criticised for being pictured smoking in a Las Vegas swimming pool. Daily Telegraph

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers claims that Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal because the 25-year-old Chile striker didn't want to live in Liverpool. London Evening Standard

QPR boss Harry Redknapp says Ryan Giggs would have extended new signing Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United career by making him a first-team regular if he had been handed the manager's job on a permanent basis. Goal.com

New Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal wants to appoint former Reds midfielder Paul Scholes to his coaching staff. Manchester Evening News

Van Gaal has demanded changes to the club's Carrington training ground, saying the complex, which underwent improvements last year, is "too windy". Daily Mail

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Robin van Persie scored four goals in the 2014 World Cup for the Netherlands

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, 30, feels "honoured" that his flying header for the Netherlands against Spain in the World Cup has been commemorated by a piece of street art in Brazil.

Defender Rio Ferdinand, 35, says on Twitter that he is looking forward to his "new challenge" at QPR but says Manchester United and the club's fans will always have "a special place in my heart".

The spider Chico Flores found in his mouth

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 25, has wished Angela Merkel a happy birthday on Twitter and thanked the German Chancellor for her support during the World Cup.

Swansea defender Chico Flores, 27, says he woke up this morning to find a spider in his mouth.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, 32, admits "I've had better days" after learning he will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks with an ankle injury.

AND FINALLY

Manchester United's £28m summer signing Ander Herrera was at Colwyn Bay FC, where the 24-year-old midfielder watched his cousin on trial for the home side against Wrexham in a pre-season game. Daily Post.

Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu, 20, appeared to mock Real Madrid star Cristano Ronaldo's goal celebration when he was filmed with young goalkeeper Jordi Masip at the club's training centre. Daily Mail

French winger Hatem Ben Arfa, 27, is embroiled in a row with Newcastle over his weight, claiming that he has added muscle mass, not fat, and insisting that the club is wrong to fine him. Daily Mirror

