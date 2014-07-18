Sir Bradley Wiggins will shine at Glasgow 2014, says Ed Clancy

Speculation has mounted over whether Sir Bradley Wiggins will sign a new deal with Team Sky after his omission from this year's Tour de France squad

Sir Bradley Wiggins is a "superstar" who is not "too far from his best", insists England team-mate Clancy.

Wiggins is training for the Commonwealth Games following his surprise omission from Team Sky's squad for the Tour de France.

Clancy says Wiggins is looking for confirmation he is still a force on the track after six years on the roads.

"The way he's riding at the moment, it looks the case," said Clancy, a two-time Olympic champion.

Wiggins has been training with Team England at the Manchester Velodrome

Wiggins has four Olympic gold medals from road and track competition and achieved history by becoming the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012.

He could target medals on both the road and track in Glasgow and is already pondering another crack at track success at the 2016 Olympics.

"Brad's return is definitely a good thing," said Clancy. "He's exciting, he brings a lot of energy, everyone knows he is a character and he is a superstar now, a massive superstar in the world of cycling,

"I remember the first day he turned up to train with us again.

Clancy was part of a Team GB squad that underperformed at the World Championships earlier this year

"I just didn't want to say anything stupid, but he's dead cool, just like he always was. Brad's still a celebrity for us."

Clancy is sure Wiggins can help England win pursuit gold in Glasgow.

"He just wants some confirmation that he's still got it on the track, that he can still be a big player in the team pursuit. As soon as he dropped back in, he wasn't too far from his best."