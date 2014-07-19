Gossip column: Lovren, Lescott, Fabregas, Miranda, Blind

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out the transfers page.

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says he will only sanction the sale of 25-year-old defender and Liverpool target Dejan Lovren "for a top price".Evening Standard

After signing Filipe Luis on Friday, Chelsea are in talks over a £20m bid for another Brazilian Atletico Madrid defender - 29-year-old Joao Miranda. Daily Star

Arsenal are hopeful they can sign Atletico Madrid's Javier Manquillo after seeing off competition from Marseille for the 20-year-old defender. Metro

Manchester United are targeting Ajax's versatile 24-year-old Netherlands international defender Daley Blind, but new manager Louis van Gaal will face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona. Daily Mail

Arsenal face last-minute competition for Nice's Colombia international goalkeeper David Ospina, 25, from Spanish club Valencia.Metro

Everton are closing in on a deal to bring Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, 21, back to Goodison Park on a permanent basis after he spent last season there on loan.Daily Telegraph

Tottenham are close to completing a £10m deal for 21-year-old Swansea City defender Ben Davies, having seen off rival interest from Liverpool.Daily Telegraph

Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp plans to sign "five or six" more players before the start of the Premier League season, with Australia and New York Red Bulls' 34-year-old former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill among his transfer targets. Times (subscription required)

Manchester City midfielder James Milner, 28, is unhappy about his lack of first-team appearances last season, but wants to stay at the club.Manchester Evening News

Atletico Madrid could take advantage of Liverpool's failure to land Alberto Moreno, 22, by making their own move for the Sevilla left-back.Talksport

West Brom are close to completing a loan deal for Liverpool's 21-year-old defender Andre Wisdom. Birmingham Mail

After talks with Real Madrid's 27-year-old Germany midfielder Sami Khedira broke down, Arsenal could turn their attention to Southampton's France international Morgan Schneiderlin, 24, as the Gunners seek to strengthen their midfield. Independent

Newcastle are hopeful of making Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old English defender Eric Dier their seventh signing of the summer.Daily Star

OTHER GOSSIP

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says summer signing Cesc Fabregas, 27, was never open to rejoining his former club Arsenal and that it was easy to persuade the midfielder to move to Stamford Bridge. Guardian

Newcastle attacking midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, 27, is to contest his club's decision to fine him after he reported to pre-season training overweight. Sun (subscription required)

Manchester United are in the United States for a pre-season tour

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender Paul McGrath believes Netherlands international Ron Vlaar, 29, could replace defender Nemanja Vidic, 32, at Old Trafford. Talksport

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 24, says this summer's pre-season tour of the United States with his new club is the first time he has left Europe. Daily Express

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, 33, was praised by Roma manager Rudi Garcia after impressing on his debut for the Serie A club in a friendly against an Indonesia U23 side. Daily Mail

Real Madrid's 33-year-old goalkeeper Iker Casillas has asked the club to let him leave and join Arsenal on a free transfer this summer. Daily Express

BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Striker Demba Ba, 29, has been given a fond farewell on Twitter after his move to Besiktas - by fans of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea. Metro

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata, 26, posted a picture of himself with his team-mates as they travel to the United States for the club's pre-season tour.

Manchester City's Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta, 29, says on Twitter he is "filled with joy" after having a stadium named after him in his home town of Arrecifes.

AND FINALLY

Defender Joleon Lescott, 31, is unhappy with a lack of transfer activity, only 28 days after signing for West Brom. Daily Mirror

