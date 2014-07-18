Shanaze Reade: Injury rules Briton out of BMX World Championships

Reade is currently competing in the National Pro Series in America

British BMX rider Shanaze Reade has been ruled out of the World Championships in Rotterdam after failing to recover from a broken elbow.

The 25-year-old, who has three World titles, suffered the injury at a training camp in Denmark this month.

Reade also missed last year's World event because of a knee injury.

She is currently on a sabbatical from the British team in order to focus on a career in America, where she leads the National Pro Series standings.